ODT Vs OPA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MGM Odisha T20 Match Preview

The Odisha Tigers (ODT) will go up against the Odisha Panthers (OPA) in the upcoming match of the MGM Odisha T20 on Friday, January 1, 2021, at 3:30 PM IST. The match will be played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, Odisha. Here's a look at our ODT vs OPA Dream11 prediction, probable ODT vs OPA playing 11 and ODT vs OPA Dream11 team.

ODT vs OPA Dream11 prediction: ODT vs OPA Dream11 prediction and preview

The Odisha Panthers are in a good spot, winning their opening two matches, against the Pumas and the Lions, respectively. Jayanta Behera and Abhishek Yadav have shined in the past and are expected to do the same in the upcoming matchup. The Odisha Tigers, on the other hand, are also in the top five but have lost one out of their last three games, coming from the hands of the Cheetahs.

ODT vs OPA live: ODT vs OPA Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Friday, January 1, 2021

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, Odisha

ODT vs OPA Dream11 prediction: ODT vs OPA Dream11 team, squad list

ODT vs OPA Dream11 prediction: Odisha Tigers squad

Rakesh Goachhayat, Dibyashakti Chakrabarty, Debasish Ashok Samantray, Ayush Nai, Girija Sankar Barik, Rupak Pradhan, Uttsab Bhoi, Samir Mandal, Amin Khan l, Sangram S Majhi, Minal Parida, Shekhar Majhi, Harshit Rathod, B Shilva, Sanjay Das, Rajkishan Patel

ODT vs OPA Dream11 prediction: Odisha Panthers squad

Krushna Barik, Ranjit Paikaray, Sparsh Somani, Ankit Singh, Abhishek Yadav, Pradeep Pradhan, Nisikanta Rout, Dinesh Srivastav, Binit Mohanty, Alok Chandra Sahoo, Chandramani Biswal, Ashutosh Das, Basant Mohanty, Jayanta Behera, Sidhant Jena, Shubham Nayak

ODT vs OPA Dream11 prediction: ODT vs OPA Dream11 team, top picks

Odisha Tigers: Ayush Nai, Amin Khan, S. Majhi

Odisha Panthers: Abhishek Yadav, Alok Chandra Sahoo, Pradeep Pradhan

ODT vs OPA Dream11 prediction: ODT vs OPA Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Dibyashakti Chakrabarty

Batsmen: Ayush Nai, Debasish Ashok Samantray, Abhishek Yadav, Ankit Singh

All-Rounders: Amin Khan l, Alok Chandra Sahoo, Sidhant Jena

Bowlers: S. Majhi, Rajkishan Patel, Pradeep Pradhan

ODT vs OPA live: ODT vs OPA match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that the Odisha Panthers will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The ODT vs OPA match prediction and ODT vs OPA Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ODT vs OPA Dream11 team and ODT vs OPA Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

