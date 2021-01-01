ODT Vs OPA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MGM Odisha T20 Match Preview

One of the greatest comebacks in history: Ravi Shastri hails India's win against Australia
The Odisha Tigers (ODT) will go up against the Odisha Panthers (OPA) in the upcoming match of the MGM Odisha T20 on Friday, January 1, 2021, at 3:30 PM IST. The match will be played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, Odisha. Here's a look at our ODT vs OPA Dream11 prediction, probable ODT vs OPA playing 11 and ODT vs OPA Dream11 team.
The Odisha Panthers are in a good spot, winning their opening two matches, against the Pumas and the Lions, respectively. Jayanta Behera and Abhishek Yadav have shined in the past and are expected to do the same in the upcoming matchup. The Odisha Tigers, on the other hand, are also in the top five but have lost one out of their last three games, coming from the hands of the Cheetahs.
Rakesh Goachhayat, Dibyashakti Chakrabarty, Debasish Ashok Samantray, Ayush Nai, Girija Sankar Barik, Rupak Pradhan, Uttsab Bhoi, Samir Mandal, Amin Khan l, Sangram S Majhi, Minal Parida, Shekhar Majhi, Harshit Rathod, B Shilva, Sanjay Das, Rajkishan Patel
Krushna Barik, Ranjit Paikaray, Sparsh Somani, Ankit Singh, Abhishek Yadav, Pradeep Pradhan, Nisikanta Rout, Dinesh Srivastav, Binit Mohanty, Alok Chandra Sahoo, Chandramani Biswal, Ashutosh Das, Basant Mohanty, Jayanta Behera, Sidhant Jena, Shubham Nayak
Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that the Odisha Panthers will come out on top in this contest.
Double Header Lined Up Today(31st December 2020).. MGM ODISHA T20 CRICKET League (2020-21).. Streaming Live on FANCODE app.#MGM #OdishaT20CricketLeague #odishacricketassociation #cricket_odisha #fancode pic.twitter.com/h0ggV7fHYG— Odisha Cricket Association (@cricket_odisha) December 31, 2020
Note: The ODT vs OPA match prediction and ODT vs OPA Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ODT vs OPA Dream11 team and ODT vs OPA Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.
