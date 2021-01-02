ODT Vs OPU Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Odisha Cricket League 2020-21 Preview

The Odisha Tigers (ODT) will take on the Odisha Pumas (OPU) in the 14th match of the ongoing Odisha T20 League 2020 season. The match will be played on Saturday, January 2 at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack and the ODT vs OPU live action will commence from 7:30 PM IST onwards. Here is a look at our ODT vs OPU match prediction, probable ODT vs OPU playing 11 and ODT vs OPU Dream11 team.

Also Read | Team India Delighted As Rohit Sharma Joins Squad; Shastri Quips, 'You're Looking Younger'

ODT vs OPU live: ODT vs OPU Dream11 prediction and tournament preview

The ongoing Odisha T20 League 2020 season commenced on December 27 and will run until January 13. It serves as an ideal preparation campaign for several Odisha cricketers ahead of the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. A total of six teams is participating in the tournament and all matches will be played at Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium.

The upcoming ODT vs OPU match is the fifth game for both sides this season. The Tigers are currently placed at second on the points table with two wins from their four matches. On the other hand, the Pumas have also registered two wins, but are placed fourth due to an inferior net run-rate. Here is a look at ODT vs OPU live streaming details.

Also Read | Yograj Singh Opens Up On BCCI's Decision To Decline Yuvraj's Comeback To Domestic Grid

ODT vs OPU match prediction: ODT vs OPU Dream11 team, squad list

ODT vs OPU Dream11 prediction: ODT squad

Ayush Naik, Girija Sankar Barik, Amin Khan, Debasish Ashok Samantray (c), Dibyashakti Chakrabarty, Rakesh Gochhayat (wk), B Shiva, Harshit Rathod, Rajkishan Patel, Sanjay Das, Shekhar Majhi, Minal Parida, Uttsab Bhoi, Samir Mandal, Rupak Pradhan, Sangram Majhi.

ODT vs OPU Dream11 prediction: OPU squad

Kameshwar Barik, Dhiraj Singh, Aravinda Singh, Tukuna Sahoo, Pratik Anurag Das, Abhinash Nayak, Prayash Singh, Prasantha Rana, Sandeep Patnaik, Jitendra Thapa, Badal Nishad, Soubhagya Mohanty, Purnachandra Majhi, Illu Gochhayat, Pravin Tirkey, Debashis Mahakud.

Also Read | 'Neil Wagner A Born Fighter': NZ Pacer's Lauded For Playing Pak Test With Fractured Toes

ODT vs OPU Dream11 prediction: Top picks for ODT vs OPU playing 11

Dibyashakti Chakrabarty

Debasish Ashok Samantray

Pratik Anurag Das

Prayash Singh

ODT vs OPU Dream11 prediction: ODT vs OPU Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper – Dibyashakti Chakrabarty (vc)

Batsmen – Debasish Ashok Samantray (c), Ayush Naik, Sandeep Patnaik, Prasantha Rana

All-rounders – Amin Khan, Pratik Anurag Das, Prayash Singh

Bowlers – Sanjay Das, Tukuna Sahoo, Rajkishan Patel

ODT vs OPU Dream11 prediction

According to our ODT vs OPU match prediction, the Odisha Tigers are favourites to win the game.

Note: The ODT vs OPU Dream11 prediction and ODT vs OPU Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ODT vs OPU Dream11 team and ODT vs OPU Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | Kane Williamson's Dominating 129 Vs Pakistan For 23rd Test Hundred: WATCH

Image source: Odisha Cricket Association

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.