ODT Vs OPU Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Odisha Cricket League 2020-21 Preview

The Odisha Tigers (ODT) will take on the Odisha Pumas (OPU) in the 14th match of the ongoing Odisha T20 League 2020 season. The match will be played on Saturday, January 2 at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack and the ODT vs OPU live action will commence from 7:30 PM IST onwards. Here is a look at our ODT vs OPU match prediction, probable ODT vs OPU playing 11 and ODT vs OPU Dream11 team.
The ongoing Odisha T20 League 2020 season commenced on December 27 and will run until January 13. It serves as an ideal preparation campaign for several Odisha cricketers ahead of the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. A total of six teams is participating in the tournament and all matches will be played at Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium.
The upcoming ODT vs OPU match is the fifth game for both sides this season. The Tigers are currently placed at second on the points table with two wins from their four matches. On the other hand, the Pumas have also registered two wins, but are placed fourth due to an inferior net run-rate. Here is a look at ODT vs OPU live streaming details.
Double Header Lined Up Today(2ND January 2021).. MGM ODISHA T20 CRICKET League (2020-21).. Streaming Live on FANCODE app.#MGM #OdishaT20CricketLeague #odishacricketassociation #cricket_odisha #fancode pic.twitter.com/JBXHhaQTEJ— Odisha Cricket Association (@cricket_odisha) January 2, 2021
Ayush Naik, Girija Sankar Barik, Amin Khan, Debasish Ashok Samantray (c), Dibyashakti Chakrabarty, Rakesh Gochhayat (wk), B Shiva, Harshit Rathod, Rajkishan Patel, Sanjay Das, Shekhar Majhi, Minal Parida, Uttsab Bhoi, Samir Mandal, Rupak Pradhan, Sangram Majhi.
Kameshwar Barik, Dhiraj Singh, Aravinda Singh, Tukuna Sahoo, Pratik Anurag Das, Abhinash Nayak, Prayash Singh, Prasantha Rana, Sandeep Patnaik, Jitendra Thapa, Badal Nishad, Soubhagya Mohanty, Purnachandra Majhi, Illu Gochhayat, Pravin Tirkey, Debashis Mahakud.
Dibyashakti Chakrabarty
Debasish Ashok Samantray
Pratik Anurag Das
Prayash Singh
Wicketkeeper – Dibyashakti Chakrabarty (vc)
Batsmen – Debasish Ashok Samantray (c), Ayush Naik, Sandeep Patnaik, Prasantha Rana
All-rounders – Amin Khan, Pratik Anurag Das, Prayash Singh
Bowlers – Sanjay Das, Tukuna Sahoo, Rajkishan Patel
According to our ODT vs OPU match prediction, the Odisha Tigers are favourites to win the game.
