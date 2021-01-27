ODV-W Vs ODG-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, MGM Odisha Women's T20 2021 Match Preview

Odisha Violet Women will face Odisha Green Women in the upcoming match of the MGM Odisha Women's T20 2021. The match will be played at the KIIT Sports Complex in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The ODV-W vs ODG-W live stream is scheduled to begin at 1:00 PM IST on Wednesday, January 27. Here's a look at our ODV-W vs ODG-W Dream11 prediction, probable ODV-W vs ODG-W playing 11 and ODV-W vs ODG-W Dream11 team before the upcoming T20 encounter.

ODV-W vs ODG-W live match preview

Odisha Violet made a great start to their campaign winning their first two matches in the tournament. But they have failed to maintain consistency since then, as they suffered two consecutive defeats. They will look to bounce back with a win and get their season back on track. After a well-deserved rest, the Violet side will be hoping to do well in the upcoming match.

On the other hand, Odisha Green will have to look out for fatigue, having played a match on Tuesday as well. After losing to Violet in their opening match of the tournament, the Green team won their second match, but ahead of the upcoming clash, they too have lost their last two matches. Hence, this match promises to be an exciting and even contest.

ODV-W vs ODG-W live: Odisha Violet vs Odisha Green squads

ODV-W : Kavya Das, Aditi Singhdeo, Rasmita Chinara, Anjali Singh, Radhika Sharma, Lopa Pattnaik, Sweet Beura, Kalpana Nayak, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Kuni Bhandra, Srutirekha Mohanta, Suryasnat Swain, Susmita Dhanwar, Tarana Pradhan, Ankita Giri.

ODG-W : Pragyan Mohanty, Alipsa Biswal, BLS Baisnavi, Rasnara Parwin, Bhabani Dhada, Rameswari Naik, Rani Kumar Prasad, Sushree Anita Singh, Nidhi Singh, Sumitra Sahoo, Sorojini Giri, Sabita Kachim, Nishta Dutta, Lipika Mohato, Aparna Rani Sahoo.

ODV-W vs ODG-W Dream11 prediction: Top picks for ODV-W vs ODG-W playing 11

Anjali Singh

Kalpana Nayak

Rasnara Parwin

Sushree Dibyadarshini

ODV-W vs ODG-W Dream11 team

ODV-W vs ODG-W match prediction

As per our ODV-W vs ODG-W match prediction, Odisha Violet Women will be the favourites to win the contest.

Note: The ODV-W vs ODG-W Dream11 prediction and ODV-W vs ODG-WDream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ODP-W vs ODV-W Dream11 team and ODP-W vs ODV-W Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

