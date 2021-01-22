ODV W Vs ODG W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MGM Odisha Women's T20 Match Preview

Odisha Violet Women (ODV W) will go up against Odisha Green Women (ODG W) in the second match of the MGM Odisha Women's T20 on Friday, January 22, 2021, at 7:00 PM IST. The match will be played at the KIIT Sports Complex in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Here's a look at our ODV W vs ODG W Dream11 prediction, probable ODV W vs ODG W playing 11 and ODV W vs ODG W Dream11 team.

ODV W vs ODG W Dream11 prediction: ODV W vs ODG W Dream11 preview

The upcoming MGM Odisha Women's T20 match is expected to be a cracker, considering the talents the two teams boast. ODV would enter the KIIT Sports Complex, with Anjali Singh and Radhika Sharma as their leading batswomen and Tarana Pradhan leading the bowling attack. ODG, on the other hand, also has an impressive line-up with Alipsa Biswal, BLS Baisnavi and Rani Kumar Prasad expected to shine.

ODV W vs ODG W live: ODV W vs ODG W Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Friday, January 22, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: KIIT Sports Complex, Bhubaneswar, Odisha

ODV W vs ODG W Dream11 prediction: ODV W vs ODG W Dream11 team, squad list

ODV W vs ODG W Dream11 prediction: Odisha Violet Women squad

Anjali Singh, Tarana Pradhan, Aditi Singhdeo, Kavya Das, Rasmita Chinara, Radhika Sharma, Sweet Beura, Lopa Pattnaik, Sushree Didyadarshini, Kalpana Nayak, Kuni Bhandra, Ankita Girl, Suryasnat Swain, Srutirekha Mohanta, Susmita Dhanwar

ODV W vs ODG W Dream11 prediction: Odisha Green Women squad

Sumitra Sahoo, Alipsa Biswal, BLS Baisnavi, Sushree Anita Singh, Sarojini Giri, Rasnara Parwin, Bhabani dhada, Nidhi Singh, Nistha Dutta, Rameswari Naik, Rani Kumar Prasad, Lipika Mahato, Aparna Rani Sahoo, Sabita kachim, Pragyan Mohanty

ODV W vs ODG W Dream11 prediction: ODV W vs ODG W Dream11 team, top picks

Odisha Violet Women: Anjali Singh, Sushree Didyadarshini, Tarana Pradhan

Odisha Green Women: Alipsa Biswal, Rasnara Parwin, Rani Kumar Prasad

ODV W vs ODG W Dream11 prediction: ODV W vs ODG W Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Pragyan Mohanty

Batsmen: Anjali Singh, Radhika Sharma, Alipsa Biswal, BLS Baisnavi

All-Rounders: Rasnara Parwin, Sushree Didyadarshini, Kalpana Nayak

Bowlers: Tarana Pradhan, Rani Kumar Prasad, Lipika Mahato

ODV W vs ODG W live: ODV W vs ODG W match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The ODV W vs ODG W match prediction and ODV W vs ODG W Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ODV W vs ODG W Dream11 team and ODV W vs ODG W Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

