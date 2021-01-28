ODV-W Vs ODY-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MGM Odisha Women's T20 Match Preview

Odisha Violet Women will face Odisha Yellow Women in the upcoming match of the MGM Odisha Women's T20 2021. The match will be played at the KIIT Sports Complex in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The ODV-W vs ODY-W live stream is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST on Friday, January 29. Here's a look at our ODV-W vs ODY-W Dream11 prediction, the probable ODV-W vs ODY-W playing 11s and ODV-W vs ODY-W Dream11 team before the upcoming T20 encounter.

ODV-W vs ODY-W live match preview

Violet team will come into the match on the back of losing their previous match versus the Red side. Batting first, the Violet team could only muster 104/5 in their 20 overs. For the Violet side, Kuni Bhandra top scored with 28 runs which took 48 balls. The bowlers failed to pick up any wickets as the Red team opener Madhurima Mehta (43 not out) and Kajal Jena (61 not out) comfortably took the team past the finish line.

The Yellow team on other hand played their previous match versus the Green team on Thursday which they went on to lose. Chasing 94 runs to win, the Yellow team could only muster 82/9 losing the match by 13 runs. Both teams may have lost the previous match, but the Violet side has performed well in the tournament and the task only gets tougher for the Yellow side.

ODV-W vs ODY-W live: Odisha Violet vs Odisha Yellow squads

Odisha Violet: Kavya Das, Aditi Singhdeo, Rasmita Chinara, Anjali Singh, Radhika Sharma, Lopa Pattnaik, Sweet Beura, Kalpana Nayak, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Kuni Bhandra, Srutirekha Mohanta, Suryasnat Swain, Susmita Dhanwar, Tarana Pradhan, Ankita Giri.

Odisha Yellow: Sriya Chakra, Sujata Mallick, Pooja Kumari, Priyanka Priyadarsini, Sipra Sarmila Sasmal, Shantilata Prusty, Abhilipsa Pradhan, Pranjal Singh, Rajeswari Jena, Kusum Tiria, Laxmipriya Naik, Sasmita Mahalik, Barsarani Singh, Sangita Khadia, Ananya Mishra.

ODV-W vs ODY-W Dream11 prediction: Top picks for ODV-W vs ODY-W playing 11

Rasmita Chinara

Sangita Khadia

Kalpana Nayak

Priyanka Priyadarsini

ODV-W vs ODY-W Dream11 team

ODV-W vs ODY-W match prediction

As per our ODV-W vs ODY-W match prediction, Odisha Violet Women will be the favourites to win the contest.

Note: The ODV-W vs ODY-W Dream11 prediction and ODV-W vs ODY-W Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ODV-W vs ODY-W Dream11 team and ODV-W vs ODY-W Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

