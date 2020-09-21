OEI Vs ALV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Cartaxo Game Preview

Oeiras CC will battle it out with Alvalade CC in the third match of the day in the ECS T10 Cartaxo tournament. The match will be played on September 21 at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground in Portugal and is slated to begin at 5 pm IST. Here is a look at our OEI vs ALV match prediction, OEI vs ALV Dream11 team and the probable OEI vs ALV playing 11. Streaming of OEI vs ALV live in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

OEI vs ALV live: OEI vs ALV Dream11 prediction and preview

Alvalade will be playing their second match of the day. They will be looking to win their first match against Malo Cricket Club Vilamoura and a win would hand them a perfect start the tournament. On the other hand, Oeiras will be playing their first match of the tournament with just as much on the line. Expect both the teams to field a strong side in the OEI vs ALV playing 11.

OEI vs ALV Dream11 prediction: Squads for the OEI vs ALV Dream11 team

OEI vs ALV Dream11 prediction: OEI vs ALV playing 11: OEI squad

Salman Ahmed, Paolo Buccimazza, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Kuldeep Gholiya, Ranjit Narayan, Krut Patel, Conrad Greenshields, Ishwar Singh, Michael Harris, Fakhrul Mohon, Silkesh Deuchande, Parth Joujant, Nishant Jay, Kapil Surendrakumar, Vishal Arora, Druvkumar Mistri, Druvilkumar Mistri and Sunil Surendra.

OEI vs ALV Dream11 prediction: OEI vs ALV playing 11: ALV squad

Arslan Ahmed, Rana Sarwar, Davinder Singh, Gursewak Singh, Amit Datta, Arslan Nawaz, Rao Muhammad Imran, Kazim Ahmad, Amir Dar, Hamza Riasat, Hassan Nawaz Tarar, Javed Khan, Gaganpreet Singh, Parveen Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Muhammad Usman, Asad Ghumman Surinder Paul, Adnan Akhtar, Tawinder Singh, Umair Sarwar, Waqar Sarfaraz, Waqas Jahangir

OEI vs ALV Dream11 prediction: Top picks from OEI vs ALV Dream11 team

Krut Patel

Davinder Singh

Salman Ahmed

OEI vs ALV match prediction: OEI vs ALV Dream11 team

OEI vs ALV Dream11 prediction

As per our OEI vs ALV Dream11 prediction, ALV will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The OEI vs ALV Dream11 prediction, OEI vs ALV top picks and OEI vs ALV Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The OEI vs ALV match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

