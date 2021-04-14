OEI Vs CK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Portugal 2021 Match Preview

Match 17 of the ECS T10 Portugal 2021 will be played between Oeiras and Coimbra Knights at the Estadio Muncipal de Miranda do Corvo. The match starts at 6:30 PM local time (10:00 PM IST) on Wednesday, April 14. Here is our OEI vs CK Dream11 prediction, OEI vs CK Dream11 team and OEI vs CK player record.

OEI vs CK match preview

Coimbra Knights are making their debut in the tournament and are currently sixth on the points table after just one win. Their only win came versus Miranda Dragons in Match 15 of the tournament. After losing their opening two matches to Gorkha 11 by 58 runs and 60 runs respectively, they beat Dragons by 38 runs, before losing to the same opponents by 25 runs. This match presents them with an opportunity to bounce back and register win.

Oeiras, on the other hand, have won two and lost two of their four ECS T10 matches so far. They beat the Indian Royals by five wickets in their last encounter and will be boosting with confidence when they take on Coimbra Knights in the upcoming match. This should be a good contest to watch.

OEI vs CK weather report

The condition will be cloudy with chances of rain interruption during the match. The temperature will be at 80% with temperatures hovering around 20 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With chances of rain during the match, fans and teams will be praying for it to stop so that they get a chance to play and watch the entire match.

OEI vs CK pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a challenging total onboard.

OEI vs CK player record

For the Coimbra Knights, Miguel Stoneman has performed well in the tournament and will be looking to continue his fine form in the upcoming match. For Oeiras, Conrad Greenshields will be the key player in the upcoming match and the team will be hoping for him to come good with the bat

OEI vs CK Dream11 team

OEI vs CK Dream11 prediction

As per our OEI vs CK Dream11 prediction, OEI will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The OEI vs CK match prediction and OEI vs CK best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The OEI vs CK player record and OEI vs CK Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: FanCode

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.