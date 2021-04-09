OEI Vs IR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Portugal 2021 Match Preview

Oeiras will face Indian Royals in Match 7 of the ECS T10 Portugal 2021. The OEI vs IR match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 PM IST from the Estadio Muncipal de Miranda do Corvo on Friday, April 9, 2021. Here is our OEI vs IR Dream11 prediction, OEI vs IR Dream11 team and OEI vs IR playing 11. The OEI vs IR live streaming will be available on FanCode.

After losing the Bronze Final to Gorkha 11 during the European Cricket Series Cartaxo last summer, Oeiras will be keen to do well in the ongoing tournament. They have played two matches so far in the tournament and lost both of them. They first lost to Malo by 10 runs, after which they suffered a one-run loss to the same opponent. Meanwhile, the Indian Royals will be playing their first match in the tournament and will be eager to start the campaign with a win.

OEI: Paulo Buccimazza, Mohon M F Hussain, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Kuldeep Gholiya, Ranjit Narayan, Krut Patel, Conrad Greenshields, Michael Harris, Salman Ahmed, Silkesh Deuchande, Parth Joujant, Nishant Prakash, Kapil Surendrakumar, Sunil Kumar, Prince Maratha, Shayaddur Rahman, Nishank Popat, John Foster.

IR: Rohit Kumar, Manjeet Singh, Abu Sufyan, Harmolak Singh, Jaswinder Kumar, Rajwinder Singh, Jatinder Singh, Dhiraj Minhas, Yogesh Sharma, Amandeep Singh, Sourabh Sandhu, Sukhwinder Singh, Muhammad Saad Ansari, Jasbinder Singh, Ahmadur Siddiqui, Syed Ali Naqi, Ishwar Singh, Faisal Riaz.

As per our OEI vs IR Dream11 prediction, OEI will come out on top in this contest.

