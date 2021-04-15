OEI Vs MD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Portugal 2021 Match Preview

Match 19 of the ECS T10 Portugal 2021 will be played between Oeiras and Miranda Dragons at the Estadio Muncipal de Miranda do Corvo. The match starts at 6:30 PM local time (10:00 PM IST) on Thursday, April 15. Here is our OEI vs MD Dream11 prediction, OEI vs MD Dream11 team and OEI vs MD player record.

OEI vs MD match preview

Oeiras are having a great tournament so far and currently sit second on the points table with 8 points. The team has registered four wins out of six matches played in the tournament so far and will be looking to win both their upcoming matches to keep hold of the second spot. They have so far lost and won one game each to Malo and Coimbra Knight and registered two wins against the Indian Royals.

Dragons on the other hand did not make a good start to the campaign and have lost three out of four matches played so far. Both the matches are really crucial for them as they look to build some momentum in their poor campaign. They tasted defeat versus Gorkha 11 twice in two games as well as against Coimbra Knights in the first match of the double fixture. However, in their second fixture against the Knights, the Dragons managed to finally secure a win and open their tally for the season. This should be a good contest to watch.

OEI vs MD weather report

The condition will be cloudy with chances of rain interruption during the match. The temperature will be at 56% with temperatures hovering around 21 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With chances of rain during the match, fans and teams will be praying for it to stop so that they get a chance to play and watch the entire match.

OEI vs MD pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a challenging total onboard.

OEI vs MD player record

For Oeiras Conrad Greenshields and Paulo Buccimazza will be the key players in their quest to do the double over Miranda Dragons in the upcoming clash. For Miranda Dragons skipper Chris Redhead and Miguel Stoneman will be key players as they look to climb the points table.

OEI vs MD Dream11 team

OEI vs MD Dream11 prediction

As per our OEI vs MD Dream11 prediction, OEI will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The OEI vs MD match prediction and OEI vs MD best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The OEI vs MD player record and OEI vs MD Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

