OEI Vs RCCL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Cartaxo Live

Oeiras CC will battle it out with Royal CC Lisbon in the second match of the day in the ECS T10 Cartaxo. The match will be played on September 24 at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground in Portugal and is slated to begin at 3 pm IST. Here is a look at our OEI vs RCCL match prediction, OEI vs RCCL Dream11 team and the probable OEI vs RCCL playing 11. Streaming of OEI vs RCCL live in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

Also read: Dream11 IPL 2020: Mumbai Becomes First Team To Register 20 WINS Against Single Opponent

OEI vs RCCL live: OEI vs RCCL Dream11 prediction and preview

Both teams had mixed results in their previous encounter. OEI will come into this match after a heartbreaking golden ball loss to fourth-placed Rossio CC. However, they are very much in contention to qualify for the knockout stages as they are currently in third position and a win in this match would get them much closer to qualification.

Also read: IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma Leads From Front As Mumbai Defeat Kolkata By 49 Runs, Bags 2 Points

Meanwhile, Royal Lisbon side secured their first win of the campaign after shocking table-toppers Malo Vilamoura on Wednesday. While a place in the semifinal looks out of hand, RCCL will look to play spoilsport and upset OEI in the upcoming match.

Also read: Virat Kohli Recreates Bangalore's Tagline On Special Beach Day In Dubai; See Picture

OEI vs RCCL Dream11 prediction: Squads for the OEI vs RCCL Dream11 team

OEI vs RCCL Dream11 prediction: OEI vs RCCL playing 11: OEI squad

Salman Ahmed, Paolo Buccimazza, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Kuldeep Gholiya, Ranjit Narayan, Krut Patel, Conrad Greenshields, Ishwar Singh, Michael Harris, Fakhrul Mohon, Silkesh Deuchande, Parth Joujant, Nishant Jay, Kapil Surendrakumar, Vishal Arora, Druvkumar Mistri, Druvilkumar Mistri and Sunil Surendra.

Also read: Rohit Sharma Gives Pat Cummins A Run For His Money, Smacks Him For 2 Sixes In His 1st Over

OEI vs RCCL Dream11 prediction: OEI vs RCCL playing 11: RCCL squad

ArpitKumar Yadav, Muhammad Irfan, Mandeep Singh, Jasbinder Singh, Navjit Singh, Amandeep Singh, Parwinder Singh, Gurjant Singh, Manjeet Singh, Parveen Singh, Kawaljit Singh, Anupkumar Shrivastav, Sukhwinder Singh, Sanjeev Kumar, Gurmail Singh, Dilraj Singh, Manjeet Singh Maan, Rashpal Singh, Onkar Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Narinder Gautam, Amarjeet Singh, Raju Singh, Gurpreet Singh and Sukhwinder Singh.

OEI vs RCCL Dream11 prediction: Top picks from OEI vs RCCL Dream11 team

Kuldeep Gholiya

Conrad Greenshields

Parwinder Singh

Sukhwinder Singh

OEI vs RCCL match prediction: OEI vs RCCL Dream11 team

OEI vs RCCL match prediction

As per our OEI vs RCCL match prediction, OEI will be favourites to win the match

Note: The OEI vs RCCL Dream11 prediction, top picks and OEI vs RCCL Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The OEI vs RCCL match prediction and OEI vs RCCL Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: FanCode