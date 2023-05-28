‘Off-spinners Don’t Have A Future’: Deepak Chahar On How Brother Rahul Became Leg-spinner

Indian cricket team stalwart Deepak Chahar appeared on the recent episode of the Breakfast with Champions and revealed several interesting details about his cricketing career. Having made a notable impact with the ball of Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League 2023, Chahar will be next seen in the IPL 2023 final against Gujarat Titans on Sunday, May 28. However, appearing BWC, the 30-year-old shared an interesting story about his brother Rahul Chahar.

Another rising prospect of Indian cricket, Rahul Chahar is Deepak’s cousin who represents Punjab Kings in the IPL. On being asked by host Gaurav Kapur about how Rahul became a leg-spinner, Deepak said, “He started playing cricket by the age of 8 years. He didn’t have an option. I called him first and asked if he want to play cricket. He said he wants to. I asked him to try fast bowling. He gave it a try. I told him, it’s not your cup of tea. Forget it”.

"He would get scared of the ball when he would bat"

“I told him to try batting. He would get scared of the ball when he would bat. I again told him it’s not his cup of tea. I told him off-spinners don’t have a future. I told him, ‘Try bowling leg-spin’. He bowled leg-spin and it spun a bit. So, I told him, ‘Leg-spin it is from today’. Even dad saw one day and he said, ‘Yeah, he will bowl leg-spin,” he further explained.

Interestingly, both brothers have represented the Men In Blue in international cricket and have made a notable impact. 23-year-old Rahul impressed everyone in the IPL and made his international debut in the T20I format in 2018. He was also a part of the Virat Kohli-Indian side in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.

On the other hand, Deepak made his Team India debut in T20Is in 2018, before making his ODI debut the same year. He has showcased his power as a pacer with 29 wickets in 24 T20Is and 16 wickets in 13 ODI matches. On the other hand, Rahul has seven wickets to his name in six T20Is and three wickets in one ODI match.