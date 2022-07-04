Often Find Indian Commentators Being 'quite Harsh' On Virat Kohli: ENG Great Graeme Swann

Former star English spinner Graeme Swann has come to the defence of former Indian captain Virat Kohli amidst the increased criticism the 33-year-old has faced. After being dismissed for 11 runs in the first innings of the fifth and final England vs India Test, Kohli failed to trouble the scoring much in the second innings either, as he was dismissed for 20. It has been almost 1000 days since Kohli scored a century in international or domestic cricket.

ENG vs IND: Graeme Swann comes to Virat Kohli's defence

While speaking on Sony Sports about Virat Kohli's dismissal in the second innings, Graeme Swann said, "You can say what you want, I don’t care. Whoever is batting in any period of Test history, if you can survive that delivery you are very, very lucky. That is unplayable. It’s a lucky catch in the end."

Kohli had made a positive start in his second innings as he seemed to be playing the ball around well before he received an 'unplayable' delivery by England captain Ben Stokes. The 33-year-old could only manage to find the outside edge, with Joe Root completing the catch after the ball popped out of the gloves of wicket-keeper Sam Billings.

The primary reason why Kohli has been criticized so often recently is that it has been 953 days since his last international hundred, which is a long time as per the former Indian captain's extremely high standards. The 33-year-old last got to the three-figure mark in the Pink Ball Test against Bangladesh in 2019.

While elaborating on Kohli's dismissal to Stokes, Swann explained how he often finds the analysis of most Indian commentators 'harsh.' "Regardless, if you are looking to get on the front foot or back foot that ball is a ripsnorter. From an English point of view, I often find that whenever Indian commentators talk about Virat, I always think 'wow they are quite harsh on him.' The standards are so high for Virat, I thought he was very at ease today."

Swann continued to defend Kohli by explaining why he thought it was clever batting from the Indian star despite being dismissed by Stokes. "Yes, he is looking to get forward, but he knows that the England bowlers, Broad and Anderson, are looking to pitch it up. Jimmy won’t waste his time bowling many short ones to Virat. I think it was clever batting," explained Swann.