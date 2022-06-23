Indian skipper Rohit Sharma commemorated his 15-year career in international cricket on Thursday. The right-handed batter issued a statement on social media to mark his 15 years in international cricket. In his statement, Rohit expressed gratitude to everyone who had supported him along the way and that he will "cherish" his time spent with Team India for the rest of his life. Several current and former cricket players congratulated Rohit on completing 15 years of international cricket.

Former India cricketer Pragyan Ojha is one of those who offered congratulations to Rohit on the 15th anniversary of his international debut. Ojha, who represented India from 2008 to 2013, wished Rohit to double up his numbers over the course of his remaining playing tenure. In a hilarious response, Rohit's teammate Shikhar Dhawan asked Ojha whether he wants the Indian captain to continue playing till he is 50 in order to double his numbers.

"Double it up…. Fella! God bless," Pragyan wrote in the comment section of Rohit's post.

"@pragyanojha ab Double karne ke liye kya 50 tak khilwaayege usko bhai (Are you going to continue playing him until 50 to double his number?)," Dhawan wrote in his reply.

Rohit's debut season

Rohit played his first international match for India on June 23, 2007. He made his debut in his first ODI match against Ireland. In the match, which India won, Rohit did not get a chance to bat. Rohit was then selected to play for India in the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup. In the competition's knockout round, the 34-year-old played a few critical knocks that helped India eventually win the title.

Rohit is currently playing a warm-up match against Leicestershire CCC to prepare for India's upcoming one-off Test against England. The one-off Test match is part of a five-match series that India and England played last summer. The fifth match of the series was postponed until July 2022 after a few members of the touring Indian side tested positive for COVID-19. The match will be played from July 1 to July 5. India are currently 2-1 ahead in the Test series.

