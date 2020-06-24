OLCC Vs WICC Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, ECS T10 League St Gallen Live Game Info

This ECS T10 St Gallen League match will be played between Olten CC (OCC) and Winterthur CC (WICC). The OLCC vs WICC live match will be played at Gründemoos in St Gallen. Their ECS T10 St Gallen league 10-overs fixture is scheduled to be played on Wednesday, June 24 and will start at 8:00 PM IST. Here is our OLCC vs WICC Dream11 Team and OLCC vs WICC Dream11 prediction that will give you an idea of the OLCC vs WICC Dream11 top picks.

OLCC vs WICC Dream11 prediction

OLCC vs WICC Dream11 prediction - Olten CC squad

Ijaz Bhagri, Ali Usman, Ali Nayyer, Mohamed Shahid, Gowreesan Navaretnarasa, Tharanitharan Thanabalasingham, Yasotharan Thirnavukarasu, Malyar Stanikzai, Shane Charles, Pratheeparaj, Varothayan, Johnson Diyon, Jeyakanthan Perumal, Shathees Thanasegaram, Nalinambika Kumar, Rizwan Izzadeen, Mohamed Peer, Roshanth Karunamoorthy, Sufiyan Mohamed, Hamad Khan, Arbab Khan, Ravindrakumar Damotharam.

OLCC vs WICC Dream11 prediction - Winterthur CC squad

Sufyan Cheema, Mohamed Aqular, Muralitharan Gnanasekaram, B Ahmed Khan, Kasun Munasinghe, Anoop Singh, Pio de Silva, Chamith Deemantha, Fayaz Rahumatullah, Deesh Bannehaka, Bilal Salim, Bhanuka Abeygoonawardana, Saqib Ali, Rajveer Singh Tiwari, Elyas Mahmudi, Chris Lodge, Shakteeshwar Sivakaran, Zaharan Sufyan, Diyon Johnson, Sahan Lakshitha, Imran Sirajudeen.

OLCC vs WICC Dream11 top picks: Match schedule

Date - Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Time - 8:00 PM IST

Venue - Gründemoos, St Gallen

OLCC vs WICC Dream11 prediction: OLCC vs WICC Dream11 team

Here is the OLCC vs WICC Dream11 team that is expected to fetch maximum points:

Wicketkeeper – M Shahid Abdul (C), Y Thirnavukarasu

All-rounders – A Usman, B Ahmed Khan (VC), M Gnanasekaram

Batsmen – G Navaretnarasa, A Nayyer, S Ali

Bowlers – M Stanikzai, E Mahmudi, D Johnson

Winterthur CC start off as favourites against Olten CC in the ECS T10 League on Wednesday.

Please note that the above OLCC vs WICC Dream11 prediction, OLCC vs WICC Dream11 team and OLCC vs WICC Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The OLCC vs WICC Dream11 team and OLCC vs WICC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

