OLCC Vs ZUCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 St Gallen Live Game Info

Olten CC (OLCC) will be in action against Zurich Crickets CC (ZUCC) in the third match of the day in the ECS T10 St Gallen tiournament. The match will be played on Wednesday, June 24 at Grundemoos in St Gallen at 4:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our OLCC vs ZUCC Dream11 prediction, OLCC vs ZUCC Dream11 team and OLCC vs ZUCC Dream11 top picks.

Also Read: ECS T10 St Gallen ZUCC Vs COCC Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

OLCC vs ZUCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for OLCC vs ZUCC Dream11 team

OLCC vs ZUCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for OLCC vs ZUCC Dream11 team: OLCC

Ijaz Bhagri, Ali Usman, Ali Nayyer, Mohamed Shahid, Gowreesan Navaretnarasa, Tharanitharan Thanabalasingham, Yasotharan Thirnavukarasu, Malyar Stanikzai, Shane Charles, Pratheeparaj, Varothayan, Johnson Diyon, Jeyakanthan Perumal, Shathees Thanasegaram, Nalinambika Kumar, Rizwan Izzadeen, Mohamed Peer, Roshanth Karunamoorthy, Sufiyan Mohamed, Hamad Khan, Arbab Khan, Ravindrakumar Damotharam

Also Read: ZUCC Vs COCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 St Gallen Live Game Info

OLCC vs ZUCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for OLCC vs ZUCC Dream11 team: ZUCC

Nicholas Henderson, James West, Baljit Singh, Gokul Das, Wafadar Wahidzai, Brijesh Luthra, Khawar Awan, Abdullatif Safi, Noorkhan Ahmadi, Gushalavan Santhirasekaran, Dayn Pariaug, Eden Wardle, Elankeeran Raveendran, Abdullah Zahir, Attaullah Ahmadzai, Suleman Ali-Khan and Nawroz Jabarkheel

European Cricket Network and Cricket Switzerland announce Dream11 European Cricket Series St. Gallen https://t.co/h9am0RNmvK — CricketSwitzerland (@CricketSwiss) June 12, 2020

Also Read: UK PM Boris Johnson Calls Cricket Ball 'natural Vector Of Covid'; County Restart Unlikely

OLCC vs ZUCC Dream11 top picks

Here's our OLCC vs ZUCC Dream11 top picks for the OLCC vs ZUCC Dream11 match

M Stanikzai

M Shahid

A Usman

Also read: New Zealand's Two-Test Tour To Bangladesh Deferred Amid Rising COVID Cases

OLCC vs ZUCC Dream11 prediction: OLCC vs ZUCC Dream11 team, predicted playing XIs

OLCC vs ZUCC Dream11 prediction: OLCC vs ZUCC Dream11 team, predicted playing XIs: OLCC

Y Thirnavukarasu, M Shahid, T Thanabalasingham, A Usman, P Ratnarajah Varothayan, M Kamran, Ali Nayyer, G Navaretnarasa, M Stanikzai, S Thanasegaram and K Nalinambika

OLCC vs ZUCC Dream11 prediction: OLCC vs ZUCC Dream11 team, predicted playing XIs: ZUCC

N Henderson, J West, B Singh, A Safi, N Ahmadi, G Santirasekaran, D Pariaug, E Raveendran, E Wardle, A Zahir and S Ali Khan.

OLCC vs ZUCC Dream11 team

OLCC vs ZUCC Dream11 prediction

As per our OLCC vs ZUCC Dream11 prediction, OLCC are favourites to win this match.

Note: The OLCC vs ZUCC Dream11 prediction, OLCC vs ZUCC Dream11 top picks and OLCC vs ZUCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The OLCC vs ZUCC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: CRICKET SWITZERLAND / TWITTER)