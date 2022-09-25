Old Video Of Amy Jones Claiming Dropped Catch Resurfaces Amid Deepti's 'mankad' Row

Team India all-rounder Deepti Sharma became one of the biggest talking points in the cricket world after dismissing England batswoman Amy Jones through 'mankading' in the 3rd ODI on Saturday. Jones’ run-out by Deepti became the centre of attraction as supporters of both nations were divided in their opinions. Amid the high-octane debate about 'mankading', an old video of England skipper Amy Jones is currently making rounds on social media.

The aforementioned incident took place during the opening match of Australia Tri-Nation Women’s T20 Series in January 2020, where England was up against India. In the match, India were chasing 140 runs as opener Smriti Mandhana edged a delivery by Katherine Brunt towards the wicketkeeper Jones. She grabbed the ball by her left glove initially but later ended up dropping the ball, while she rolled over from the take.

However, she went ahead with the appeal despite having dropped the catch. While Mandhana questioned the dismissal on looking at the replays, the third-umpire ended up overturning the decision. The incident saw Jones coming under fire on social media before she put out a public apology on Twitter.

Indian fans label Amy Jones as a 'cheat' amid Deepti's 'mankading' row

Coming back to the 'mankading' incident, involving Deepti and Charlie on Saturday, cricket fans from India, pointed out Jones’ dropped catch to criticize everyone who labeled Deepti’s attempt to be against the 'spirit of cricket'. “Amy Jones cheated against India,” a Twitter user said while sharing the video of Jones’ dropped catch.

“The right decision was made, I thought it was clear to everyone that the ball came out at the end of my roll and I wasn’t trying to hide that. In the moment it felt like I had control of the ball for long enough. From replays it’s clear that I didn’t, I’m sorry for my mistake,” Amy wrote.

'It’s within the rules': Amy Jones on Deepti Sharma 'mankad' row

However, revealing her thoughts about the dismissal of Charlie through 'mankading' on Saturday, Jones admitted that it was a legal dismissal. “The last dismissal divides opinion. I’m not a fan but it depends how India feel about it. It’s within the rules, hopefully doesn’t take the shine off the summer. Been a massive learning for me, not much experience captaining, learnt the hard way in the second ODI,” she said. It is pertinent to mention that Jones had stepped up to the captaincy role for the three-match ODI series.