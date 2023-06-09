'We Know Exactly': Pope Explains How ENG Is Planning Burst Steve Smith's 'bubble' In Ashes

England's Ollie Pope is extremely confident of getting Steve Smith out of his form during the Ashes series that starts from June 16. Smith has been a run machine recently with another century in the World Test Championship final against India. The 25-year-old English cricketer is ready to face the Australian veteran.

Before being dismissed for 121 off 268 balls on day two of the World Test Championship final at the Oval, Smith batted for five and a half hours against India. Steve Smith hit his 31st test hundred and 7th in England and is a major threat to England in the Ashes 2023. The 34-year-old will be looking forward to re-creating his performances from the 2019 Ashes series in England, where he scored 774 runs in 4 tests. Pope claimed that he and his team will be looking for some “quirkier” ways to get the wicket of the former Australian captain.

The Ashes 2023: What did Ollie Pope state about the batsman?

“It’s obvious he knows these conditions,” Ollie Pope told British media on Thursday. “He’s been an amazing player for a long time and had a lot of success in all different conditions … What’s made him successful is his stubbornness."

“We know exactly how he’s going to operate, how he’s going to want to score his runs and he’s not going to move from that during this five-match series whether he scores runs in the first two or three matches or not. That’s exactly the bubble that we’ve got to try and get him out of … We might be looking at even quirkier ways to challenge him, test him out and make him as uncomfortable as we possibly can to try and get his wicket.”

Pope acknowledges the expertise of Smith in playing cricket under different conditions. The former Australian captain has had a long history of success in various conditions, and his determination is highlighted as a key factor in their achievements. The English youngster expresses a deep understanding of the player's style and strategy, emphasising that they will stick to their preferred approach throughout the five-match series, regardless of early success or failure. He also mentions the need to disrupt Australia's comfort zone and suggests employing unconventional methods to challenge and unsettle them in order to secure their dismissal. The upcoming five-match Ashes series is set to start on June 16 at Edgbaston.