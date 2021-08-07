England seamer Ollie Robinson managed to grab his maiden five-wicket haul in his return to Test cricket against India after he was suspended earlier this year by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for some old offensive racist and sexist tweets from back in 2012 and 2013. Robinson said that the phase was the toughest in his life as he had doubts about playing for England again.

Ollie feared he could 'never play for England again'

"I definitely had doubts over my career. There was a time when I was speaking with my lawyers and we were looking at the fact I could be banned for a couple of years and never play for England again," Robinson said during a virtual press conference at the end f Day 3 of the ongoing first Test between England and India.

Robinson then added, "In a couple of years, I would have been 30 and someone else could have come in and taken my spot. So there was definitely a time when I had doubts over my career, but luckily, it all came good today."

"Probably the toughest few weeks I've had in cricket, to be honest, or in my life actually. It affected not only myself but my family too. I've learned a lot now and I'm looking to move forward."

He then went on to say that he was a young guy at the time and that he had made many mistakes and not just those tweets.

Ollie says he's grown as a person since the incident

Robinson then talked about how he has grown as a person in that time and that everyone in England helped him through the situation.

"I have grown as a person a lot in that time. I have learned a lot and tried to develop myself as a person in the last 10 years. I am a father now as well and I have just tried to make myself the best person I can be and I hope people will be able to see that," he said.

"Everyone in England was very good. They did put their arm around me and helped me through a tough situation," he added.

India was bowled out for 278 in the first innings as KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja registered some crucial half-centuries. Robinson was seeing gesturing at the players and he said "It was all friendly banter, we were just trying to get them out of their bubble and play a few shots. They were pretty defensive and I wanted KL Rahul to play some shots. It was all good fun out there."

"But it was important for me to show everyone that I am the real deal on the field and try to get the scrutiny off me. It was a proud moment for myself and my family, a moment I'll cherish for a long time," he finished.

