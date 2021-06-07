Ollie Robinson Controversy: Sports Minister Dowden Says ECB Went 'Over The Top'

England pacer Ollie Robinson enjoyed a great Test debut, contributing with both bat and ball in the first Test between England and New Zealand. However, the 27-year-old was scrutinised after his bigoted tweets from 2012 to 2013 came back to haunt him. The bowler's sexist and racist posts resurfaced on Twitter and went viral in no time. While the England Cricket Board (ECB) has taken a stern call by suspending the talented pacer from international cricket pending an investigation into discriminatory tweets, UK's Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden does not seem to be pleased with the cricketing body.

UK's Culture Secretary breaks silence on the Ollie Robinson controversy

The ECB on Sunday had mentioned in their official statement that Sussex cricketer Ollie Robinson has been suspended from international cricket. Moreover, the board also confirmed that he will not be available for selection in the second and final Test match of ongoing England vs New Zealand series. While the Ollie Robinson tweets had received flak from all quarters, the Ollie Robinson suspension news may have caught a number of fans off guard.

The sudden virality of the Ollie Robinson tweets had made it clear that the bowler will be reprimanded by the ECB, however, a certain section of cricket enthusiasts felt that handing him a suspension for the same was a tad harsh from the board. UK's Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden also seems to share the same sentiments. The 42-year-old took to his Twitter account to give his take on the Ollie Robinson controversy.

While Dowden admitted to the offensive nature of the said tweets, he sided with the cricketer by pointing out that the posts were shared during Robinson's teen years. Moreover, he also highlighted the fact that the Sussex bowler had also apologised for his mistakes. He opined that the Ollie Robinson suspension call was an 'over the top' one and urged English's cricket's ruling body to reconsider the punishment. Here is the Oliver Dowden tweet -

Ollie Robinson’s tweets were offensive and wrong.



They are also a decade old and written by a teenager. The teenager is now a man and has rightly apologised. The ECB has gone over the top by suspending him and should think again. — Oliver Dowden (@OliverDowden) June 7, 2021

England vs New Zealand second Test date

The second Test match between the two teams will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The contest will be played from Thursday, 10 June. The first encounter between the two teams ended in a statement. Both sides will be keen to register a thumping win in the 2nd Test match as they look to pocket the two-match series. The Kiwis will stay back in the UK after the game for the inaugural World Test Championship Final against India.

