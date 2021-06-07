Ollie Robinson Suspended From International Cricket By ECB; Fans Pour In With Support

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) suspended pacer Ollie Robinson from international cricket following a massive uproar over his controversial tweets posted in 2012-13. After Stumps on Day 1 of the first ENG vs NZ Test, a series of Robinson's controversial tweets of sexist and racist nature from 2012 emerged on Twitter and went viral in no time. The Ollie Robinson tweets stirred a huge controversy and the debutant had to face a lot of flak from all parts of the cricketing fraternity.

Ollie Robinson tweets: Netizens call out ECB for suspending pacer from international cricket

Ahead of the start of the first ENG vs NZ Test at Lord's, England and New Zealand cricketers had shared a ‘Moment of Unity’ which is why the ECB didn't take the matter leniently and were investigating the matter seriously as questions were being raised on the board's seriousness about the existing discrimination issue in the game. Reacting to the situation, the ECB, on Monday, released a statement.

The ECB announced that England and Sussex bowler Ollie Robinson had been suspended from all international cricket pending the outcome of a disciplinary investigation following historic tweets he posted in 2012 and 2013. The statement further said that the 27-year old will not be available for selection for the LV= Insurance second Test against New Zealand starting at Edgbaston on Thursday 10 June. According to the statement, Robinson will leave the England camp immediately and return to his county.

Statement: Ollie Robinson suspended from all international cricket — England and Wales Cricket Board (@ECB_cricket) June 6, 2021

The Ollie Robinson suspension news got the Twitterati buzzing. Several reactions poured in on Twitter as fans backed the Sussex bowler by calling the punishment a bit too harsh. A certain section of fans also called out ECB for suspending Robinson for tweets that he posted as a teenager. Here's a look at a few reactions.

Hitted badly by the news.. Just did a dream debut against NZ and now suspended for his 8 years old tweet , is so pathetic. Yes he deserves punishment but not that cruel punishment. This is not fair ,he deserves better. #OllieRobinson #ENGvNZ #ENG @ECB_cricket @BLACKCAPS pic.twitter.com/pNwMonybxr — Aryakeshwan (@Aryakeshwan29) June 7, 2021

#OllieRobinson suspended??

For the tweets he put out in 2012/13 ?

Yeah, they were hella wrong , but ECB took 9 years to wake up ? Can't they just " move on " after an apology? — Aniruddh (@aniruddh_pyati7) June 7, 2021

I’m not saying we are not responsible for the person we were years ago. But a major part of being human is growing up. Learning to be better. Accepting our mistakes, apologising for them and striving to be an improved version of our old selves.#OllieRobinson — Sonali Dhulap (@pillya) June 7, 2021

It is a very unfair decision by the @ECB_cricket to suspend Ollie Robinson from international cricket for a decade old mistake. this is so cruel it should be changed. @englandcricket @ICC#OllieRobinson#OllieRobinson — Nishant meena (@Nissumeena) June 7, 2021

We all make some controversial jokes when we’re young. Especially with friends. That shouldn’t affect one’s career. You can’t take away someone’s dream just because he was being stupid with his frds 10 years ago. #NotRacist #NotSexist #Cricket #OllieRobinson #India #ENGvNZ — Parth Dave (@Its_Dave_P) June 7, 2021

I felt this was blatantly unfair the moment I heard about this and this guy picked 7 wickets and scored 42, ON DEBUT!!! why should he go through this.#OllieRobinson



Stay strong mate, you'll be back in the team very soon. @englandcricket — Pranav N Vasishta (@Pranav66674710) June 7, 2021

I don't know who would wait for his debut to malign him in this manner. Whatever he did was wrong but he's matured as an adult and has apologized as well.#OllieRobinson — Pranav N Vasishta (@Pranav66674710) June 7, 2021

Feel the #OllieRobinson suspension is a bit harsh. Especially when it comes after the debut match. Come on @ECB_cricket, give that guy another chance. @englandcricket @TheBarmyArmy — Kushal Dinodia (@DinodiaKushal) June 7, 2021

Bit too harsh imo. Far more worse had been said on the Cricket field and will be said in the future as well. Now that they've set an example, it'll will interesting to see whether action will be taken against every one of them or not.#OllieRobinson https://t.co/C5mdtou8Uw — Sagar wagh (@Sagarwagh2002) June 7, 2021

Robinson had a memorable debut as he bagged seven wickets in the first test vs New Zealand. Moreover, he played a handy knock of 42 off 101 balls which helped the hosts cut the deficit to 103 runs, a margin which could have been much more if it wasn't for the debutant's innings. Robinson also grabbed Henry Nicholls' catch in the first innings which broke a massive 174-run partnership. With Robinson out of the England squad, it would be interesting to see who ECB names as his replacement.

England squad vs New Zealand: Joe Root, James Anderson, James Bracey, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Olly Stone, Mark Wood.

SOURCE: ECB TWITTER