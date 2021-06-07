Last Updated:

Ollie Robinson Suspended From International Cricket By ECB; Fans Pour In With Support

ECB suspended pacer Ollie Robinson from international cricket following a massive uproar over his controversial tweets posted in 2012-13.

Ollie Robinson

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) suspended pacer Ollie Robinson from international cricket following a massive uproar over his controversial tweets posted in 2012-13. After Stumps on Day 1 of the first ENG vs NZ Test, a series of Robinson's controversial tweets of sexist and racist nature from 2012 emerged on Twitter and went viral in no time. The Ollie Robinson tweets stirred a huge controversy and the debutant had to face a lot of flak from all parts of the cricketing fraternity.

Ollie Robinson tweets: Netizens call out ECB for suspending pacer from international cricket

Ahead of the start of the first ENG vs NZ Test at Lord's, England and New Zealand cricketers had shared a ‘Moment of Unity’ which is why the ECB didn't take the matter leniently and were investigating the matter seriously as questions were being raised on the board's seriousness about the existing discrimination issue in the game. Reacting to the situation, the ECB, on Monday, released a statement.

The ECB announced that England and Sussex bowler Ollie Robinson had been suspended from all international cricket pending the outcome of a disciplinary investigation following historic tweets he posted in 2012 and 2013. The statement further said that the 27-year old will not be available for selection for the LV= Insurance second Test against New Zealand starting at Edgbaston on Thursday 10 June. According to the statement, Robinson will leave the England camp immediately and return to his county.

The Ollie Robinson suspension news got the Twitterati buzzing. Several reactions poured in on Twitter as fans backed the Sussex bowler by calling the punishment a bit too harsh. A certain section of fans also called out ECB for suspending Robinson for tweets that he posted as a teenager. Here's a look at a few reactions.

Robinson had a memorable debut as he bagged seven wickets in the first test vs New Zealand. Moreover, he played a handy knock of 42 off 101 balls which helped the hosts cut the deficit to 103 runs, a margin which could have been much more if it wasn't for the debutant's innings. Robinson also grabbed Henry Nicholls' catch in the first innings which broke a massive 174-run partnership. With Robinson out of the England squad, it would be interesting to see who ECB names as his replacement.

England squad vs New Zealand: Joe Root, James Anderson, James Bracey, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Olly Stone, Mark Wood.

