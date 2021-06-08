Ollie Robinson Suspension: Another England Player Under Scanner Over Discriminatory Post

After the suspension of Ollie Robinson over discriminatory tweets he had posted years ago, another offensive post by a current English player has emerged. The racist post, shared by an unidentified English player, was uncovered by Wisden.com, which shared a screenshot of the tweet without disclosing the cricketer's name as he was apparently a 16-year-old when it was posted. According to the report, the offensive post by the young cricketer has been brought to the attention of the England Cricket Board (ECB), which has promised to look into the matter and issue a statement in due course.

In the post, the unidentified player appears to be expressing disappointment over someone's decision of going out with an "Asian". The post also includes a word, which is often used as a racist slur against people with East Asian facial features, especially in the Indian sub-continent.

What happened to Robinson?

Meanwhile, Robinson's racist and sexist tweets, which date back to 2012, came to light during his Test debut on Wednesday. After his old posts became viral, Robinson issued an apology on ECB's official website. However, following the conclusion of the first Test match against New Zealand, the ECB announced that Robinson has been suspended from international cricket until an inquiry against him is completed. The ECB issued a statement saying the Sussex bowler will not be available for selection for the ongoing Test series and will leave the England camp immediately.

"England and Sussex bowler Ollie Robinson has been suspended from all international cricket pending the outcome of a disciplinary investigation following historic tweets he posted in 2012 and 2013. He will not be available for selection for the LV= Insurance second Test against New Zealand starting at Edgbaston on Thursday 10 June. Robinson will leave the England camp immediately and return to his county," ECB said in a press release on Sunday.

It so happened that England and New Zealand players had shared a ‘Moment of Unity’ before the start of the Lord's Test in order to condemn racism in society. Hours later, Robinson's old tweets came to light, embarrassing the ECB and everyone else involved in the show of anti-racism gesture.

(Image Credit: AP)

