Ollie Robinson Suspension: Boris Johnson's Intervention Unwelcome According To Ramprakash

England's talented fast bowler Ollie Robinson finally made his much-anticipated Test debut at the iconic Lord's cricket ground against New Zealand. While the youngster showcased a stunning character in his first-ever game by contributing with both bat and ball, his bigoted tweets from 2012 to 2013 eclipsed his impressive performance. While several including the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson as well as Culture Secratory Oliver Dowden have expressed concerns about the extreme nature of his punishment, former England cricket Mark Ramprakash is of a contrasting opinion on the Ollie Robinson suspension saga.

Mark Ramprakash critical of Prime Minister's stance on the ECB Ollie Robinson verdict

The Ollie Robinson tweets from 2012 to 2013 resurfaced online after stumps on Day 1 of the Test series opener between England and New Zealand. The pacer came under the scanner for his racist and sexist posts on the micro-blogging site. While he was subjected to a lot of flak online for the same, he was also reprimanded by the England Cricket Board (ECB). The cricketing body has taken a stern call by suspending the talented pacer from international cricket pending an investigation into discriminatory tweets.

However, the Ollie Robinson suspension news received a mixed response from the masses as a certain section of fans opined that it was a harsh call for the cricketer. While Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden admitted to the punishment being an 'over the top' one through his social media post, Prime Minister Boris Johnson also seems to share the same sentiments. The PM's spokesperson recently confirmed that Johnson supports Dowden's comments regarding the ECB Ollie Robinson verdict. Here is the Oliver Dowden tweet -

Ollie Robinson’s tweets were offensive and wrong.



They are also a decade old and written by a teenager. The teenager is now a man and has rightly apologised. The ECB has gone over the top by suspending him and should think again. — Oliver Dowden (@OliverDowden) June 7, 2021

Mark Ramprakash, who has represented England in 52 Test matches, was not pleased with the Boris Johnson Ollie Robinson suspension comments. While speaking on the BBC Breakfast show, the ex-England batting coach pointed out that Robinson was trying to undue influence in this case. Moreover, he also opined that his intervention is 'unwelcomed'.

The 51-year-old mentioned that the English dressing room would have turned into a toxic place at Lord's during the first Test against New Zealand if Moeen Ali and Jofra Archer would have been a part of the team. Ramprakash added that since it is a diverse society, there is no room for such kinds of behaviour. The virality of the Ollie Robinson tweets could also jeopardise his promising cricket career, considering the massive outrage.

Image source: Mark Ramprakash / ECB / Twitter