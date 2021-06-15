Ollie Robinson Tweets Controversy Update: England Bowler's Date Of Cricket Return Revealed

England fast bowler Ollie Robinson was suspended from international cricket pending an investigation by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) due to his past tweets which resulted in a social media storm. Considered discriminatory by nature, the Ollie Robinson tweets from the year 2012-2013 were the reason for the suspension of the fast bowler. Now, Ollie Robinson is set to make his comeback in the game through the Sussex 2nd XI team in the Second XI T20 series.

The Ollie Robinson Sussex comeback after suspension

Sussex gave an official statement saying that Mitch Claydon is added to the Sharks squad as cover for the trip to Chelmsford while Henry Crocombe will not travel and will play in Sussex's behind-closed-doors Second XI T20 matches against Hampshire at The 1st Central County Ground instead. Sussex further added that Henry Crocombe will be joined by Ollie Robinson in the second team. They also informed that Robinson will make his return to cricket after taking a short break last week.

The Sussex 2nd XI team will play 2 T20 matches against the Hampshire 2nd XI team on Tuesday at the County Ground, Hove. The T20 matches in the Second XI T20 series will be played behind closed doors. After being suspended from international cricket by the ECB, Ollie Robinson had decided to take a short break from cricket to spend time with his family. He had also missed the Vitality Blast matches for the Sussex team against Gloucestershire and Hampshire Hawks that took place on Friday and Saturday respectively.

Ollie Robinson’s break after suspension by the ECB

Previously, Sussex had informed the media about Ollie Robinson’s break saying that after a difficult week, Robinson had decided to take a short break from the game to spend time with his young family. They also added that player and staff welfare, including mental health and wellbeing, is a priority for the club and, as such, Sussex Cricket fully supported Robinson in his decision. The Ollie Robinson Sussex statement further said that when the fast bowler was ready to return, he would be welcomed back to the club, where discussions with the remainder of the squad over the last week made it clear that he retained the support of all his Sussex teammates.

The Ollie Robinson tweets controversy

Ollie Robinson was a teenager when he wrote some tweets during the period of 2012-13 which were considered as discriminatory. The old Ollie Robinson tweets started resurfacing on the internet after the end of the first day of the England vs New Zealand Test series. Soon after the tweets resurfaced, the England fast bowler faced heavy criticism on social media for his past remarks. What's important to note is that just before the beginning of the 1st Test match, Joe Root and the England team had observed a "moment of unity" to encourage an all-inclusive. game of cricket

Ollie Robinson stats during the first 1st match

Ollie Robinson made his Test debut during the first match of the England vs New Zealand Test series at the Lord’s Cricket Ground. The Ollie Robinson bowling speed managed to get some swing and as per the Ollie Robinson stats, the fast bowler took a total of 7 wickets and played a knock of 42 runs during the first Test match against New Zealand. Despite his performance, the ECB announced that the England and Sussex bowler had been suspended from all international cricket pending the outcome of a disciplinary investigation following past tweets he posted in 2012 and 2013.

Image Source: ECB Twitter