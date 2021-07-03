Ollie Robinson's Suspension Revoked; 'free To Play Cricket Immediately'

In a great sigh of relief for England's speedster Ollie Robinson, a Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) on Friday revoked the cricketer's suspension imposed by the England Cricket Board (ECB). Ollie Robinson's old tweets which were offensive in nature went viral on social media during his Test debut against New Zealand, following which the ECB had suspended the 27-year-old pacer. Notably, Robinson was also fined £3,200.

Ollie Robinson had previously admitted breaching ECB Directives 3.3 and 3.4 in relation to a number of offensive tweets which were posted between 2012 and 2014, when he was aged between 18 and 20. The tweets came to light on 2 June 2021, which was also the first day of his first Test match for England.

'Ollie Robinson is free to play cricket immediately'

As per the official statement of the CDC, Ollie Robinson has been cleared to play cricket immediately after a Cricket Discipline Commission banned him for eight matches – five of them deferred for two years and three already served. It is to be noted that Robinson was suspended after the first test meaning he missed the remaining two matches of the series against New Zealand, also he had voluntarily withdrawn himself from selection for Sussex CCC due to the impact of these proceedings, therefore the CDC has cleared to Roninson to play cricket for England.

The CDC also outlined the factors which they took under consideration to come to this decision. "In coming to its decision, the Panel took into account a number of factors including the nature and content of the tweets, the breadth of their discrimination, their widespread dissemination in the media and the magnitude of the audience to whom they became available," states the official statement of CDC shared by ECB.

"The Panel also considered there was significant mitigation, including the time that had elapsed since the tweets were posted, and a number of personal references which demonstrated that Robinson, who chose to address the Panel, is a very different person to the one who sent the tweets. It also took account of his remorse, admissions, and cooperation as well as the huge impact which the revelation of these tweets and its consequences have had upon him and his family," added the CDC.

Ollie Robinson speaks on his controversial tweets

In the official statement shared by ECB, Ollie Robinson said, "I fully accept the CDC’s decision. As I have said previously, I am incredibly embarrassed and ashamed about the tweets I posted many years ago and apologise unreservedly for their contents.

"I am deeply sorry for the hurt I caused to anyone who read those tweets and in particular to those people to whom the messages caused offence. This has been the most difficult time in my professional career for both my family and myself,"added Robinson.

ECB accepts CDC decision to revoke Ollie Robinson's suspension

"We accept the decisions made by the Cricket Discipline Commission and the sanctions they have imposed. Ollie has acknowledged that, whilst published a long time ago when he was a young man, these historic tweets were unacceptable. He has engaged fully in the disciplinary process, admitted the charges, has received his sanction from the CDC and will participate in training and use his experiences to help others," said Tom Harrison, ECB Chief Executive Officer.

"Given he has served the suspension handed down by the CDC, he will now be available for selection for England again. We stand against discrimination of all forms, and will continue working to ensure cricket is a welcoming and inclusive sport for all." added Tom Harrison.

(Image Credits: AP)