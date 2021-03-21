Olympian Backs Rohit Sharma As 'best Captain' Amid Comparison With Virat; Sparks Fans' Row

As Virat Kohli stepped alongside his deputy Rohit Sharma to open the innings in the final T20I against England, fans and veterans were enthralled to see two of the best white-ball cricketers bat together. The duo put up a stellar show on display as Rohit Sharma took the attack to English players while Kohli played the second fiddle, with both of them breaching the 50-run mark. As the Rohit-Kohli show continued, Jamaican sprinter Yohan Blake - an avid cricket fan - shared a clip of Rohit Sharma's terrific six to bring up his half-century.

As the Olympic sprinter lauded Sharma's shot, he also remarked that the opener is 'easily one of the best captains in the world'. Blake's comment came at a time when Virat Kohli was at the other end during Rohit Sharma's innings and sparked of an intense debate between fans that stormed the Olympian's post.

Presumably, Yohan Blake might have referred to Rohit Sharma as the captain as he assumed the duties multiple times during the T20I series when Kohli walked back to the dressing room for a short rest. It might also be said that the Jamaican sprinter was referring to Sharma's captaincy in the IPL. However, netizens charged fiercely at the Jamaican for ignoring Virat Kohli, while some sided with the Olympic-medallist. Here's how netizens reacted:

Best captain ðŸ’¥ — the.ykeens (@TheyKEENS) March 21, 2021

Yes, 5 IPL Trophies

2 INT. Trophies — Redh45k #45&49ðŸ’ªðŸ˜Ž (@45_49Redh45k) March 20, 2021

Rohit was captain when Virat was in dugout due to injury — AP (@AtharvPatil10) March 21, 2021

Ye Classic tha yaar.ðŸ’¥ðŸ — Amrit kuchroo (@AmritKuchroo) March 20, 2021

One and only captain King kohli — Bibekananda sahu (@Iambibeka) March 20, 2021

Blake, the second-fastest man on Earth after Usain Bolt, had won the silver medal at the London Olympics in 2012 and also won gold at the 100 m at the 2011 World Championships as the youngest 100 m world champion ever.

Team India clinch series 3-2

Coming back from 2-1, Team India went on to win the T20I series against England on Sunday with a 36-run victory in the final game. For the finale, the hosts made some changes to the batting order by promoting Virat Kohli up the order to open alongside Rohit Sharma as KL Rahul's lean patch continued. The move reaped benefits as the duo set the tone for the innings with a fiery partnership in which skipper Kohli played the second-fiddle. Handful knocks from Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya helped India post a target of 225.

Despite losing Jason Roy in the first over, England were off to a good start with Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan notching up half-centuries. However, a stellar show from Bhuvaneshwar Kumar helped India crawl back into the game as Shardul Thakur also bagged two key wickets. India have now arrived in Pune and will lock horns with England in a 3-match ODI series.