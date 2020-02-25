Oman Vs Maldives Live Scores, Pitch And Weather Report And ACC T20 Match Preview

Oman will face Maldives in the 9th match of the ACC Western Region T20 2020 on Tuesday, February 25 at the Al Amarat, Oman at 11 AM IST. Maldives will be led by Mohamed Azzam while Qatar will be led by Zeeshan Maqsood in the Oman vs Maldives cricket match. Here is every detail that you need to know about the upcoming OMN vs MLD live match including the OMN vs MLD live streaming updates and Oman vs Maldives live score.

Oman vs Maldives live score: Where to watch OMN vs MLD live match in India?

The OMN vs MLD live streaming is available in India on the Asian Cricket Council's official website and app for free. In the Indian subcontinent, the Oman vs Maldives live score and updates can be seen on the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Twitter and the ICC's website.

Kamran Khan (Qatar) & Abdul Waheed (Saudi Arabia) were named the Man of the Match in their side's respective wins earlier today! #ACC #WRT20 #RoadToAsiaCup2020 pic.twitter.com/5Ig9OkmseN — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) February 24, 2020

Oman vs Maldives live score: Oman vs Maldives cricket pitch and weather report

The ground heavily supports the team batting second with the chasing team taking a win in 15 out of the 22 T20I matches that have been played on the ground. The average score batting first is 147 and the highest score at the ground is 208/5. According to AccuWeather, Al Amarat will see a high temperature of 28-degree Celcius and a low temperature of 22-degree Celcius. There is no rain predicted during the OMN vs MLD live match.

OMN vs MLD live match: Oman vs Maldives T20 preview

As per our Oman vs Maldives T20 preview prior to viewing the Oman vs Maldives live score, Oman's last match was against Qatar and their opponents won by 34 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Aamir Kaleem and Khawar Ali. Their best bowlers in the game were Khawar Ali and Bilal Khan. Maldives' last game was against Bahrain and their opponents won by 65 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Nilantha Cooray and Hassan Rasheed. Their best bowlers were Nilantha Cooray and Leem Shafeeg.

The OMN vs MLD live match can be expected to be won by Qatar, so don't forget to catch the Oman vs Maldives live score or the OMN vs MLD live streaming for the same.

