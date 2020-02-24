Oman Vs Qatar Live Scores, Pitch And Weather Report And ACC T20 Match Preview

Oman will face Qatar in the 5th match of the ACC Western Region T20 2020 on Monday, February 24 at the Al Amarat, Oman. Oman will be led by Zeeshan Maqsood while Qatar will be led by Iqbal Hussain in the OMN vs QAT live match. Here is every detail that you need to know about the upcoming OMN vs QAT live match including the QMN vs QAT live streaming updates.

OMN vs QAT live streaming details: Where to watch OMN vs QAT live match in India?

There is no OMN vs QAT live streaming available for the OMN vs QAT live match in India. In the Indian subcontinent, the Oman vs Qatar live score and updates can be seen on the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Twitter and the ICC's website.

"We will take it game by game"



After notching up their first win of the #WRT20, all-round star Khawar Ali shares his thoughts on Oman's chances in the tournament!#RoadToAsiaCup2020 #ACC pic.twitter.com/fqTfV1DrDc — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) February 24, 2020

OMN vs QAT live match: Pitch and Weather report

The ground heavily supports the team batting second with the chasing team taking a win in 15 out of the 22 T20I matches that have been played on the ground. The average score batting first is 147 and the highest score at the ground is 208/5. According to AccuWeather, Al Amarat will see a high temperature of 27 degrees Celcius and a low temperature of 21 degrees Celcius. There is no rain predicted during the OMN vs QAT live match.

Oman vs Qatar T20: Oman vs Qatar preview

The Oman vs Qatar T20 was preceded by Oman's last match was against Bahrain and they won by eight wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Jatinder Singh and Khawar Ali. Their best bowlers in the game were Khawar Ali and Bilal Khan.

Prior to the Oman vs Qatar cricket match, Qatar beat Maldives and they won by 106 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Kamran Khan and Muhammad Tanveer. Their best bowlers were Tamoor Sajjad and Awais Malik.

The OMN vs QAT live match can be expected to be won by Qatar, according to our Oman vs Qatar cricket match prediction.

