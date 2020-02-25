OMN Vs MLD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing11s And All ACC T20 Match Details

Oman will face the Maldives in a Group A fixture of the ACC Western Region T20 2020. The OMN vs MLD live match will be played at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) on Tuesday, February 25 at 11.00 AM IST. Mohamed Azzam will captain the Maldives and Suraj Kumar will lead Oman. Let us take a look at the OMN vs MLD Dream11 prediction, OMN vs MLD Dream11 team that can get you favourable results in the OMN vs MLD live match.

OMN vs MLD Dream11 prediction: OMN vs MLD Playing 11 likely from both squads

Here is the OMN vs MLD playing 11 after the last game -

OMN vs MLD Dream11 prediction: Oman -

Suraj Kumar (captain), Zeeshan Maqsood (wicketkeeper), Khawar Ali, Jatinder Singh, Mohammad Sanuth, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Aamir Kaleem, Sandeep Goud, and Khurram Nawaz.

OMN vs MLD Dream11 prediction: Maldives -

Mohamed Azzam (captain/wicketkeeper), Umar Adam, Nilantha Cooray, Mohamed Rishwan, Tharaka Ruwan, Hassan Rasheed, Leem Shafeeg, Ibrahim Hassan, Ibrahim Rizan, Ahmed Ameel Mauroof and Chandana Liyanage.

OMN vs MLD Dream11 team: OMN vs MLD Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Hassan Rasheed

Batsmen: Tharaka Ruwan, Jatinder Singh, Mohamed Rishwant, M Naseem

All-Rounders: Khawar Ali (Captain), Hassan Ibrahim, Zeeshan Maqsood

Bowlers: Bilal Khan (Vice-Captain), Aamir Kaleem, Leem Shafeeg

Please keep in mind that the OMN vs MLD Dream11 prediction has been made with our own analysis. The OMN vs MLD Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.

OMN vs MLD Match Prediction

Oman's last match was against Qatar and their opponents won by 34 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Aamir Kaleem and Khawar Ali. Their best bowlers in the game were Khawar Ali and Bilal Khan. Maldives' last game was against Bahrain and their opponents won by 65 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Nilantha Cooray and Hassan Rasheed. Their best bowlers were Nilantha Cooray and Leem Shafeeg.

The OMN vs MLD live match can be expected to be won by Qatar, according to our OMN vs MLD match prediction.

OMN vs MLD Live

There is no live streaming available for the OMN vs MLD live match available in India.

