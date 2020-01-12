OMN Vs NAM Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Oman will take on Namibia in the sixth match ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-22 on Sunday, January 12. The match will take place at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman. It will commence at 11:30 AM (IST).

Oman have had a good tournament so far as they have managed to win 4 and lose 2 out of the 6 games they have played. They were beaten by Namibia in their last game by 52 runs and they will look to avenge their defeat. They are currently placed fourth on the points table with 8 points to their name.

On the other hand, Namibia have had a decent tournament so far as they have managed to win 4 and lose 3 out of the 7 games they have played. They were beaten by UAE by 8 wickets in their last game. They are currently placed at the third position in the points table with 8 points to their name.

Let's have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction.

OMN vs NAM Dream11 Squads

Oman Squad: Zeeshan Maqsood (Captain), Suraj Kumar (Wicket-keeper), Aqib IIyas, Jatinder Singh, Sandeep Goud, Khawar Ali, Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Badal Singh, Mohammad Sanuth.

Namibia Squad: Gerhard Erasmus (Captain), Zane Green,(Wicket-keeper), Stephen Baard, Karl Birkenstock, Jan Frylinck, Jan-Izak De Villiers, JP Kotze, Bernard Scholtz, Smit, Craig Williams, Pikky Ya France.

OMN vs NAM Dream11 Team and Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Suraj Kumar (Vice-captain)

Batsmen: Gerhard Erasmus (Captain), Craig Williams, Zeeshan Maqsood, Aqib Ilyas,

Bowlers: Jan-Izak De Villiers, JP Kotze, Badal Singh, Mohammad Sanuth

All-rounders: Bernard Scholtz, Khawar Ali

Namibia are the favourites to win the match.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your game.

IMAGE COURTESY: OMAN CRICKET & NAMIBIA CRICKET TWITTER