OMN Vs NAM Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Oman and Namibia will face off in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2. This is the third match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2. The match will be played in Oman on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Let us look at the OMN vs NAM Dream11 preview, schedule, prediction and other details of the match.

OMN vs NAM Dream11 Match Schedule

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman

Date: January 8, 2020

Time: 11.30 AM (IST)

OMN vs NAM Dream11 Match Preview

The two sides will play in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2. In their previous match, Oman lost to Namibia by a huge margin of 144 runs. Namibia scored a total of 266 runs for 7 wickets, while Oman were bowled out at 81 runs only. Oman have won four games, while losing once in their last five games. Namibia have won thrice, while suffering defeat on two occasions.

OMN vs NAM Dream11 Line-ups

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (C), Stephen Baard, Karl Birkenstock, Jan Frylinck, Jan-Izak De Villiers, Zane Green, JP Kotze, Bernard Scholtz, Smit, Craig Williams, Pikky Ya France

Oman: Suraj Kumar(wk), Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Aqib IIyas, Jatinder Singh, Sandeep Goud, Khawar Ali, Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Badal Singh, Mohammad Sanuth.

OMN vs NAM Dream11 Captain and Vice-captain selection

Captain: Gerhard Erasmus

Vice-captain: Zeeshan Maqsood

OMN vs NAM Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Suraj Kumar

Batsmen: Gerhard Erasmus, Craig Williams, Zeeshan Maqsood, Aqib Ilyas,

All rounders: Bernard Scholtz, Khawar Ali

Bowlers: Jan-Izak De Villiers, JP Kotze, Badal Singh, Mohammad Sanuth

OMN vs NAM Dream11 Match Prediction

Oman are the favourites to win the match against Namibia.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.