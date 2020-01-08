OMN Vs NAM Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Oman and Namibia will face off in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2. This is the third match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2. The match will be played in Oman on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Let us look at the OMN vs NAM Dream11 preview, schedule, prediction and other details of the match.
Also Read | Jimmy Neesham cheekily hits back at Twitter follower over fantasy cricket troll
Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman
Date: January 8, 2020
Time: 11.30 AM (IST)
Also Read | Jonny Bairstow uses binoculars in SA vs Eng Test; Sky Sports makes fun of the cricketer
The two sides will play in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2. In their previous match, Oman lost to Namibia by a huge margin of 144 runs. Namibia scored a total of 266 runs for 7 wickets, while Oman were bowled out at 81 runs only. Oman have won four games, while losing once in their last five games. Namibia have won thrice, while suffering defeat on two occasions.
Also Read | BCCI confirms Indian cricket team having whopping 12 million Instagram followers
Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (C), Stephen Baard, Karl Birkenstock, Jan Frylinck, Jan-Izak De Villiers, Zane Green, JP Kotze, Bernard Scholtz, Smit, Craig Williams, Pikky Ya France
Oman: Suraj Kumar(wk), Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Aqib IIyas, Jatinder Singh, Sandeep Goud, Khawar Ali, Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Badal Singh, Mohammad Sanuth.
Captain: Gerhard Erasmus
Vice-captain: Zeeshan Maqsood
Also Read | Kapil Dev turns 61; cricket fraternity wishes the 1983 World Cup hero on his birthday
Wicketkeeper: Suraj Kumar
Batsmen: Gerhard Erasmus, Craig Williams, Zeeshan Maqsood, Aqib Ilyas,
All rounders: Bernard Scholtz, Khawar Ali
Bowlers: Jan-Izak De Villiers, JP Kotze, Badal Singh, Mohammad Sanuth
Oman are the favourites to win the match against Namibia.