OMN Vs UAE Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Cricket News

Oman will play against United Arab Emirates in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2. Let us look at the OMN vs UAE Dream11 predictions and other details.

Written By Minaam Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
OMN vs UAE dream11

The fifth match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 will be played between Oman and the United Arab Emirates. The match is scheduled to be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amerat, Oman.

Let us look at the OMN vs UAE Dream11 match preview, schedule, predictions and other details of the match.

OMN vs UAE Dream11 Match Schedule

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amerat, Oman

Date: January 11, 2020

Time: 11.30 AM IST

OMN vs UAE Match preview  

The ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2will feature 126 ODI matches between seven teams in a round-robin format. At the end of the tournament, the top three teams will qualify for the 2022 Cricket World Cup Qualifier while the bottom four teams will be relegated to the 2022 ICC Cricket World Cup Play-Offs.

OMN vs UAE Squad details

OMN Squad: Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Fayyaz Butt, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Suraj Kumar (w), Mohammad Nadeem, Khawar Ali, Bilal Khan, Naseem Khushi, Kaleemullah, Jay Odedra, Sandeep Goud, Badal Singh, Mohammad Sanuth.

UAE Squad: Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Figy John, Waheed Ahmed (w), Ahmed Raza (c), Darius D'Silva, Rohan Mustafa, Zahoor Khan, Karthik Palaniapan, Zawar Farid, Vriitya Aravind, Junaid Siddique, Basil Hameed.

OMN vs UAE Dream11 Captain and Vice-captain selection

Captain: Khawar Ali

Vice-captain: Rohan Mustafa

OMN vs UAE Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper – Suraj Kumar

All-rounders – Khawar Ali, Rohan Mustafa, Basil Hameed

Batsmen – Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman

Bowlers – Bilal Khan, Ahmed Raza, Junaid Siddique

OMN vs UAE Dream11 Prediction

UAE start off as favourites to win the game.  

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.

Image Courtesy- UAE Cricket Twitter handle

