OMN Vs UAE Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The fifth match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 will be played between Oman and the United Arab Emirates. The match is scheduled to be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amerat, Oman.
Let us look at the OMN vs UAE Dream11 match preview, schedule, predictions and other details of the match.
Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amerat, Oman
Date: January 11, 2020
Time: 11.30 AM IST
The ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2will feature 126 ODI matches between seven teams in a round-robin format. At the end of the tournament, the top three teams will qualify for the 2022 Cricket World Cup Qualifier while the bottom four teams will be relegated to the 2022 ICC Cricket World Cup Play-Offs.
OMN Squad: Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Fayyaz Butt, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Suraj Kumar (w), Mohammad Nadeem, Khawar Ali, Bilal Khan, Naseem Khushi, Kaleemullah, Jay Odedra, Sandeep Goud, Badal Singh, Mohammad Sanuth.
UAE Squad: Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Figy John, Waheed Ahmed (w), Ahmed Raza (c), Darius D'Silva, Rohan Mustafa, Zahoor Khan, Karthik Palaniapan, Zawar Farid, Vriitya Aravind, Junaid Siddique, Basil Hameed.
Captain: Khawar Ali
Vice-captain: Rohan Mustafa
Wicketkeeper – Suraj Kumar
All-rounders – Khawar Ali, Rohan Mustafa, Basil Hameed
Batsmen – Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman
Bowlers – Bilal Khan, Ahmed Raza, Junaid Siddique
UAE start off as favourites to win the game.