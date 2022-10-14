On Gautam Gambhir's Birthday, Twitter Recalls His Huge Gesture For A Young Virat Kohli

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir turned 41 years old on Friday, October 14. Wishes poured in for the 2011 World Cup-winning player as several cricketers and fans turned to social media to extend their greetings. Meanwhile, an old video of Gambhir is gaining traction on the micro-blogging platform Twitter, in which the ex-India opener can be seen sharing his Man of the Match trophy with young Virat Kohli.

WATCH: Gambhir's heartening gesture for a young Virat Kohli on his 1st century

The heartwarming incident took place following an ODI game between India and Sri Lanka back in 2009, when Kohli was still trying to cement his place in an established Indian side. Kohli, who was still fresh in the Indian setup and was playing only his 14th match for the country, scored his maiden century against Sri Lanka in the 4th ODI of their five match series in 2009. Kohli played a knock of 107 off 114 balls, including 11 boundaries and one maximum.

During the knock, Kohli also forged a crucial 224-run partnership with Gambhir, who scored an unbeaten 150 runs to help India win the match. After the game, Gambhir was named the player of the match, but the Delhi-based cricketer displayed a classy gesture as he decided to share the award with Kohli. Gambhir invited Kohli to receive the award in a bid to make the moment memorable for him.

Gambhir on why he gave his MOM award to Kohli

Gambhir spoke about his gesture for Kohli several years after having taken retirement from the sport. Gambhir, while speaking to Jatin Sapru on his YouTube channel, said he just wanted to make the moment memorable for Kohli because a player always remembers his first international hundred and he wanted to make it special for the young gun.

"I didn't do anything I shouldn't have done. You might go on to score 100 international hundreds, which I am sure he will because that's the kind of player he is but you will always remember your first international hundred. I remember my first international hundred that was in Bangladesh and the first ODI hundred against Sri Lanka," Gambhir said.

Meanwhile, Kohli went on to become one of the most prolific run-scorers of the game, registering a record 71 international hundreds in 13 years. Kohli is second only to the legendary Sachin Tendulkar in terms of most international hundreds scored by a cricketer. Tendulkar has 100 international centuries to his name.

