On Independence Day, Kevin Pietersen Pens Heartwarming Wish For India In Hindi; Read

Kevin Pietersen took to social media and shared a heartwarming message in Hindi as he wished everyone in India on the eve of Independence Day. Read his post.

Vishal Tiwari
Independence Day, Kevin Pieterson, Kevin Pieterson wishes India, happy independence day 2021, kevin pieterson ipl, England vs India

As India celebrates its Independence on Sunday, August 15, 2021, former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has come forward to wish the people on this auspicious occasion. The South Africa-born batsman took to social media to share a heartwarming message in Hindi as he wished everyone a happy independence day. With his unique post, Pietersen joined the bandwagon, wishing the citizens of India, and said he can't wait to return to the country. Pietersen went on to say that there have been numerous tragedies in recent months, but that he hoped for a greater comeback.

Kevin Pietersen said, "Happy 75th Independence Day of India. There have been many tragedies this year but we will come back stronger. I miss you all and can't wait to come back soon. Love. KP," Pietersen wrote on the micro-blogging platform in Hindi.  

Indian sports celebrities wish independence day

Meanwhile, other members of the sports fraternity including the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Neeraj Chopra, Gautam Gambhir, MC Mary Kom also came forward to extend wishes to their fellow countrymen and women. 2012 London Olympics bronze medalist took to social media to share "warm greetings" on independence day. Celebrating India's freedom, the 2011 World Cup-winning player Sachin Tendulkar wrote on Twitter how he always wore the Indian flag on his helmet with "pride". 

2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, who was present at the Red Fort during the Independence Day celebrations, said his heart is always filled with emotions whenever he sees the national flag flying high. Veteran table tennis player Sharath Kamal mentioned that carrying the Indian flag around as he represents the nation has been one of the 'proudest moments' of his life. Badminton player Jwala Gutta remembered the past leaders who sacrificed their lives for India's independence.

