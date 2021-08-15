On Independence Day, Kevin Pietersen Pens Heartwarming Wish For India In Hindi; Read

As India celebrates its Independence on Sunday, August 15, 2021, former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has come forward to wish the people on this auspicious occasion. The South Africa-born batsman took to social media to share a heartwarming message in Hindi as he wished everyone a happy independence day. With his unique post, Pietersen joined the bandwagon, wishing the citizens of India, and said he can't wait to return to the country. Pietersen went on to say that there have been numerous tragedies in recent months, but that he hoped for a greater comeback.

Kevin Pietersen said, "Happy 75th Independence Day of India. There have been many tragedies this year but we will come back stronger. I miss you all and can't wait to come back soon. Love. KP," Pietersen wrote on the micro-blogging platform in Hindi.

भारत के 75वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। इस साल कई त्रासदियों का सामना करना पड़ा है लेकिन हम और भी मजबूत होकर वापस आएंगे। मैं आप सभी को याद करता हूं और जल्द ही फिर से आने का इंतजार नहीं कर सकता।



लव

KP 🇮🇳 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) August 15, 2021

Indian sports celebrities wish independence day

Meanwhile, other members of the sports fraternity including the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Neeraj Chopra, Gautam Gambhir, MC Mary Kom also came forward to extend wishes to their fellow countrymen and women. 2012 London Olympics bronze medalist took to social media to share "warm greetings" on independence day. Celebrating India's freedom, the 2011 World Cup-winning player Sachin Tendulkar wrote on Twitter how he always wore the Indian flag on his helmet with "pride".

Carrying the flag around the world as I represent the nation has been one of the proudest moments of my life. Country above all. Happy #IndependenceDay. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 #IndiaAt75 #AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/axRP9oL9Jq — Sharath Kamal OLY (@sharathkamal1) August 15, 2021

My warm greetings to all on the occasion of 75th Independence Day. #IndependenceDayIndia #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/q4vuztXsPO — M C Mary Kom OLY (@MangteC) August 15, 2021

न पूछो ज़माने को के क्या मेरी कहानी है, हमारी पहचान तोह बस इतनी है कि हम हिंदुस्तानी है |



हर करम अपना करेंगे ए वतन तेरे लिए दिल दिया है…जां भी देंगे ऐ वतन तेरे लिए!! #स्वतंत्रतादिवस की अनेक शुभकामनाएँ सभी भारतवासियों को ! pic.twitter.com/XVQjDmgxg4 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 15, 2021

2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, who was present at the Red Fort during the Independence Day celebrations, said his heart is always filled with emotions whenever he sees the national flag flying high. Veteran table tennis player Sharath Kamal mentioned that carrying the Indian flag around as he represents the nation has been one of the 'proudest moments' of his life. Badminton player Jwala Gutta remembered the past leaders who sacrificed their lives for India's independence.

It was an honour to attend the Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort today. As an athlete and a soldier, my heart is full of emotion when I see the national flag flying high. Jai Hind. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/l4wlgmlGmQ — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 15, 2021

