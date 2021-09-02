On Ishant Sharma's 33rd Birthday, Ex-teammate Yuvraj Singh Mimics Pacer In Hilarious Wish

On Ishant Sharma's 33rd birthday, wishes poured in for India's veteran fast bowler in Test cricket. The legendary pacer is the only Indian fast bowler to pick up 300+ wickets in Test cricket. Fellow cricketer Yuvraj Singh perhaps gave the most hilarious birthday wish to Ishant as seen below.

On Ishant Sharma's birthday, Yuvraj Singh posts hilarious wish

Former Indian allrounder Yuvraj Singh took to his official Instagram handle and posted a hilarious birthday wish to Ishant Sharma. Yuvraj can be seen mimicking the Indian pacer while wishing him. His Instagram post and the fan reactions to the same can be seen below.

Cricketing fraternity wishes Ishant Sharma on his birthday

Let's relive his brilliant 4⃣-wicket haul against Bangladesh 🎥 🔽 — BCCI (@BCCI) September 2, 2021

Wishing healthy & whealthy life ahaed mera Bhai @ImIshant pic.twitter.com/daLC3KaPYg — Munaf Patel (@munafpa99881129) September 2, 2021

We wish you a great day and year ahead, @ImIshant 🤩#YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/b22y9EXc74 — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) September 1, 2021

A happy birthday to Indian bowling stalwart, @ImIshant 🎂



What is your favourite moment from the pacer? pic.twitter.com/oB8NojS8OH — ICC (@ICC) September 2, 2021

Ishant Sharma misses fourth England vs India Test

The fourth England vs India Test match began at the Oval on September 2, with Team India making two changes to the playing XI. Shardul Thakur and Umesh Yadav replaced Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami as the two pacers were carrying niggles. The announcement was made by captain Virat Kohli at the toss. Speaking at the toss, Kohli said, "Two changes - Ishant and Shami have niggles - Umesh and Shardul are back."

Ishant Sharma's legendary career in all formats

Ishant Sharma has undoubtedly had an outstanding career for Team India when it comes to the Test format. Ishant has spearheaded the Indian bowling attack ever since Zaheer Khan retired in February 2014. Having made his debut in 2007 against Bangladesh in Mirpur, the veteran Indian fast bowler has since played in 103 Tests and claimed 311 wickets. In total, Ishant has 10 four-wicket and 11 five-wicket hauls to his name so far.

However, his figures are decent even when it comes to the shorter formats. He has claimed 115 wickets to his name from 80 matches in one-day International (ODIs). Meanwhile, in T20 Internationals (T20Is), he has picked up eight wickets in 14 matches.