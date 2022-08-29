On National Sports Day, Tendulkar Cites 'Super Four' CWG Glory, Urges 'Pick up any sport'

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar had a special message for the country on the occasion of National Sports Day, on August 29, which commemorates the birth anniversary of India's Hockey hero Major Dhyan Chand.

The Master Blaster took to Twitter, and wrote, "Age is no bar to transform India into a #SportPlayingNation! On National Sports Day, let’s all pick up any sport and play it regularly. Let’s be a fitter nation. (sic)"

Along with his message, Tendulkar also shared the inspiring story of the Indian Women's team that won gold in Lawn Bowls at the recently held Commonwealth Games, to prove that age is truly no bar to pick up any sport.

Age is no bar to transform 🇮🇳 into a #SportPlayingNation!



On #NationalSportsDay let's all pick up any sport and play it regularly. Let's be a fitter nation.

Sachin lauds India's 'Super Four' of Lawn Bowls laurel

At the recently held Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, a team of Lovely Chhoubey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia and Rupa Rani Tirkey brought glory to the nation by winning India's first-ever gold medal in Lawn Bowls.

Lauding their journey, Tendulkar said, "The story of Rupa, Lovely, Nayanmoni and Pinki, is a story of hope. The 'super four' went on to ultimately bring India the first Gold in Lawn Bowls at the Commonwealth Games 2022. They not only re-introduced a lesser known sport to us, but also due recognition for themselves. Rupa Rani Tirkey was once a kabaddi player. Nayanmoni Saikia a weightlifter, Pinki Singh a cricketer, while Lovely Choubey was a sprinter. Despite their humble beginnings, they came together for a sport not known to many. And now with such a historic gold to their names, they have stood tall for the old adage- 'Age is just a number."

Tendulkar continued his message by saying that everyone's hurdles are different but with sheer determination and perseverance one can overcome them.

"On this National Sports day, let us then continue with our collective endeavour to make India a 'sports playing nation' from a 'sports-loving nation'," the cricketing legend concluded.

National Sports Day

The National Sports Day or Rashtriya Khel Diwas is marked as a very special occasion in India as we celebrate hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand's birth anniversary on August 29 every year.

On 6 August 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the renaming of the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award as the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, to honour the contributions of India's hockey hero.