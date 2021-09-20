On Rashid Khan's 23rd B'day, Here Are Top Five Spells By Afghanistan's Leg-spinner In IPL

Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan is celebrating his 23rd birthday on Monday, September 20 and well wishes are pouring in from all over the world for the leg-spinner. Rashid is currently one of the top spinners in the world, and franchises from all over the world are vying for his services. Apart from representing Afghanistan, Rashid also plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League, where he has established himself as one of the most prominent foreign players in the tournament's history in just five years. Rashid was named Afghanistan's captain in all three forms last year. In 2019, Rashid had become the youngest cricketer to captain a Test side at the age of 20.

Rashid is currently in the UAE to take part in the second leg of IPL 2021. The right-handed bowler will be seen in action against Delhi Capitals on September 22. Here we take a look at the top five spells from the Afghan leggie in the IPL.

3/7 against Delhi Capitals

Rashid registered the second-best economical figures in the IPL when he appeared against Delhi Capitals in 2020. Rashid picked three wickets and leaked just 7 runs in total. Anil Kumble holds the record for bowling the best economical spell in the IPL after he registered 5/5 against Rajasthan Royals in the second edition of the competition. Rashid's 3/7 came while defending a mammoth total of 219 runs. Sunrisers Hyderabad eventually won the match by 88 runs.

3/19 against Gujarat Lions

Rashid Khan proved his worth by bowling one of the best economical spells in his debut season, where he picked 3 wickets for 19 runs against Gujarat Lions. Rashid's superb bowling spell helped Hyderabad restrict Gujarat for 135/7 in 20 overs. SRH skipper David Warner along with Moises Henriques chased down the target with ease, winning the game by 9 wickets.

3/19 against Kolkata Knight Riders

A year after making his IPL debut, Rashid bowled one of the best spells of his life as he registered 3/19 while playing against Kolkata Knight Riders in the qualifiers of the 2018 edition. Rashid picked three crucial wickets for his team in the form of Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, and Andre Russell. He also contributed by effecting a run-out along with Wriddhiman Saha. The leg spinner had also scored some important runs for his side. Rashid helped SRH win the game by 14 runs. Rashid was adjudged the player of the match.

3/21 against Punjab Kings

In 2019, Rashid Khan registered 3/21 while playing against Punjab Kings. Punjab was looking in good touch while chasing 212 runs on the board. Punjab had lost just 1 wicket before Rashid was introduced by Warner. Rashid infiltrated Punjab's middle order and picked three wickets in quick succession to hand the opposition a huge blow. Punjab failed to recover from the blow and lost the game by 45 runs.

2/11 against Mumbai Indians

In 2018, Rashid helped Sunrisers Hyderabad defend a low target of just 119 runs. Batting first, SRH was bowled out for 118 runs. Rashid was introduced by his skipper early on to defend some runs and pick wickets. The Afghan leggie did not disappoint and picked 2 wickets by giving away just 11 runs. He even bowled a maiden over towards the backend of the second innings, when Mumbai's power-hitting batsman Hardik Pandya was on strike. SRH eventually won the match by 31 runs as Mumbai was bundled out for just 87 runs.

