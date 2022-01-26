On Republic Day, Sachin Tendulkar Throws Light On 'Right To Play'; 'Fun Right To Have'

As India celebrates its 73rd Republic Day, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar shed light on an important right that all citizens have. On this day in 1950, the country adopted the Constitution which details laws, rights and ordinances.

While there are several Rights in the Constitution of India, Tendulkar has picked out one Right in particular that the United Nations Convention on the 'Rights of the child' has also discussed: 'Right to Play.'

Sachin Tendulkar discusses 'Right to Play' on Republic Day

Sachin Tendulkar took to his Twitter handle and posted a video wherein he discussed the 'Right to Play,' a right that has also been accepted by India. "I would like to wish everyone a Happy Republic Day, 2022. This day in 1950, we adopted our constitution. Laws, rights, ordinances, there are many aspects in our constitution because of which our nation is surging ahead strongly. But today I want to talk about a different right- Right to Play. In the United Nations conventions on the "rights of the child", this has been discussed and India too has accepted it," Tendulkar said.

The 48-year old then explained why playing a sport is crucial for children and supported his argument by citing that the UN also now understands the importance of the same. "If you see, it is such a fun right to have. UN also understands that playing has an important role in the growth and health of the children. The same thought is behind the 'Sports Playing Nation.' Don't just watch sports but play them too. Because playing sports is not just good for the health of children but beneficial for everyone," added Tendulkar.

India's athletes have made the country incredibly proud over the past year, and to commemorate the same, the Government of India conferred a sportsperson with the honour of Padma Bhusan, and eight others the honour of Padma Shri. Below is the list of all the sports stars who received the honours.

Padma Awards 2022

Padma Bhusan:

Devendra Jhajharia from Rajasthan.

Padma Shri:

Sumit Antil from Haryana. Pramod Bhagat from Odisha. Neeraj Chopra from Haryana. Sankaranarayana Menon Chundayil from Kerela. Faisal Ali Dar from Jammu and Kashmir. Vandana Kataria from Uttarakhand. Avani Lekhara from Rajasthan. Brahmanand Sankhwalkar from Goa.

