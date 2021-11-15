On This Day In 1989: 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar Made His International Debut

On this day in 1989, 16-year-old Sachin Tendulkar made his international debut for India. Sachin, who went to rule the cricketing world for the next 25 years, played his first match against arch-rivals Pakistan in Karachi. The match ended in a draw with Sachin losing his wicket to Pakistan's pacer Waqar Younis, who had also made his debut in the same match. Batting at No. 6 for India, Sachin scored a mere 15 runs in the first innings before he was clean bowled by Waqar. Sachin did not get the opportunity to bat in the second innings.

🗓️ #OnThisDay



1989: @sachin_rt made his #TeamIndia debut.



2013: The legend walked out to bat for the one final time in international cricket.



🇮🇳 🙌 👏 🙏 pic.twitter.com/L4hCxpLrGP — BCCI (@BCCI) November 15, 2021

In the subsequent Test match in Faisalabad, Sachin made a strong comeback and went on to score a magnificent half-century before being dismissed by the then Pakistan captain Imran Khan. Sachin had scored 59 off 172 balls, including 4 boundaries. He was dismissed run-out for just 8 runs in the second innings of the same match. However, Sachin's 59-run knock against some of the best bowlers of that era was enough for the world to take notice of the sensational teenager. Sachin went on to play over 600 international games for his country and aggregated 34,357 runs across formats.

Sachin's achievements

Sachin remains the leading run-scorer in both the Test and ODI formats of the game, where he has amassed 15,921 and 18,426 runs, respectively. He is the only player in the world with 100 international centuries (51 in Tests and 49 in ODIs). In 2002, the Wisden Cricketers' Almanack named himSachin the second-greatest Test batter of all time behind legendary Australian cricketer Don Bradman, and second-greatest ODI batter after Viv Richards.

In 1999, the government of India awarded Sachin the Padma Shri and followed that up by presenting him the Padma Vibhushan in 2008. In 2013, Sachin became the first sportsperson and the youngest recipient of Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award. Sachin was part of the Indian squad that won the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011. He was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame in 2019. Sachin announced retirement in 2013 after playing his 200th Test match against West Indies at home in Mumbai.

Image: SachinTendulkar/Insta