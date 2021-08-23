On This Day In 2002, Three Indian Legends Scored Centuries In One Innings At Headingley

Indian cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Sourav Ganguly stunned the England Cricket Team by scoring three individual centuries on the second day of India’s third Test against England at the Headingley Stadium, Leeds in 2002. India scored a mammoth total of 628 runs at the loss of 8 wickets, batting for more than two days. India won the match after dismissing England for the score of 273 runs in the first innings and 309 runs in their second innings while following on.

India vs England at the Headingley Stadium in 2002

Rahul Dravid put up a partnership of 170 runs in 414 balls for the third wicket with Sanjay Bangar. After the latter got dismissed, Sachin Tendulkar joined Dravid in the middle, and India ended Day 1 with Dravid on 110 runs and Tendulkar on 18 runs. Dravid got dismissed in the 114th over on Day 2 by Ashley Giles on an individual score of 148 runs in 307 deliveries. Dravid and Tendulkar stitched together a partnership of 150 runs in 238 deliveries.

England however, didn’t see any relief on their way, as Tendulkar and Ganguly surpassed the two previous partnerships, putting together a stand of 270 runs for the fourth wicket. Ganguly scored a century of 128 runs in 167 balls, hitting 14 fours and three sixes in his innings before getting bowled by Alex Tudor. Tendulkar, however, seemed like reaching his double century but was dismissed by Andrew Caddick with just seven runs to go. Ganguly then declared the innings, six overs after Tendulkar’s dismissal. England in reply, scored 273 runs only in their first innings, with Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh taking three wickets each. Following on in the second innings, England captain Nasser Hussain scored 110 runs but didn’t see any light as England were dismissed for 309 runs. England eventually lost the match to India by innings and 46 runs.

India are currently at the Headingley Stadium in Leeds for the second test of the five-match Test series against England. Riding high on a win in their previous match, India will look to continue their winning momentum. India won the second Test match of the series against England by 151 runs, dismissing England for 120 runs in the fourth innings of the match.

(Image Source: PTI)