Watch: When 'captain Cool' MS Dhoni Went Bonkers With Bat To Slam His Highest ODI Knock

On this day in 2005, former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni played one of the greatest knocks of his career as he smashed an unbeaten 183 runs against Sri Lanka. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday took to its official Twitter handle to share a glimpse of Dhoni's spectacular innings against Sri Lanka. "#OnThisDay in 2005, @msdhoni went berserk against Sri Lanka to notch up his highest ODI score," BCCI wrote in the caption of the post.

1⃣8⃣3⃣* Runs

1⃣4⃣5⃣ Balls

1⃣5⃣ Fours

1⃣0⃣ Sixes#OnThisDay in 2005, @msdhoni went berserk against Sri Lanka to notch up his highest ODI score. 🔥 👏 💪 👍 #TeamIndia



Revisiting MS Dhoni's 183* against Sri Lanka

Dhoni played the magnificent knock in the early stages of his international career when he had just 20 ODI matches to his name. It remains Dhoni's highest ODI score to date. The 41-year-old achieved the feat on October 31, 2005, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. India were playing the third ODI of their seven-match series against Sri Lanka. Coming into the match, Dhoni had just one century to his name which he scored against Pakistan a few months earlier.

As far as the match is concerned, Sri Lanka posted a total of 298/4 in 50 overs on the back of a 138-run knock from Kumar Sangakkara. Mahela Jayawardene scored 71 off 70 balls in the game to help boost Sri Lanka's total. Chasing the target, India lost their main batsman, Sachin Tendulkar, in the very first over of the innings.

Coming in to bat at number three, Dhoni forged crucial partnerships with Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid, Yuvraj Singh, and Venugopal Rao to change the tempo of the game, and in the end, remained unbeaten at 183 off 145 balls.

Dhoni's knock was made up of 15 boundaries and 10 maximums, which he scored with a strike rate of 126.20. Thanks to Dhoni's mid-boggling batting, India scored 303/4 and won the game by six wickets with 23 balls remaining. Dhoni was named the player of the match for his outstanding batting performance.

MS Dhoni's career in a nutshell

Dhoni went on to captain India in all three formats and also helped the side win its second World Cup title in 2011. Under Dhoni's captaincy, India also won a T20 World Cup title and the Champions Trophy crown in 2007 and 2013, respectively. Dhoni played 90 Tests, 350 ODIs, and 98 T20Is for India before announcing his retirement in August 2020. He has scored 4876 runs in the longest format, 10773 runs in 50-over cricket, and 1617 runs in T20Is. He has 16 international centuries to his name.

