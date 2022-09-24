On This Day In 2007, MS Dhoni-led Team India Became The First Side To Win T20 World Cup

On this day in 2007, MS Dhoni-led Team India scripted history as they clinched the inaugural edition of the ICC T20 World Cup. India beat arch-rivals Pakistan by five runs in the final of the tournament to win the maiden World T20 title. The 2007 T20 World Cup was held in South Africa, where a total of 12 teams took part in the event to compete for the ultimate crown in the shortest format of the game.

Both India and Pakistan entered the final as favourites to win the maiden World T20 trophy. While India qualified for the final after beating Australia in the semi-final by 15 runs, Pakistan made it to the summit clash after defeating New Zealand in the semis by six wickets. India emerged victorious in the final courtesy of some brilliant performances by a handful of players, including Gautam Gambhir, Irfan Pathan, Rohit Sharma, and RP Singh.

India vs Pakistan: Final

Indian skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat first at New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Batting first, India scored 157/5 in 20 overs courtesy of a 75-run knock by Gambhir. The Indian opener smashed 75 runs off 54 deliveries, including eight boundaries and two sixes with a strike rate of 138.88. Yusuf Pathan scored 15 off 8 balls while opening the batting with Gambhir.

Yuvraj Singh contributed with 14 off 19 balls and Rohit Sharma remained unbeaten at 30 off 16 balls. MS Dhoni was dismissed for 6 off 10 balls by Umar Gul. While Gul picked three wickets for Pakistan, Mohammad Asif and Sohail Tanvir each picked one wicket to their names.

In the second innings, Pakistan opener Imran Nazir provided a solid base by hitting a quickfire 33 off 14 balls. Younis Khan scored 24 off 24 balls before being dismissed by Joginder Sharma. Misbah-ul-Haq scored 43 off 38 balls and was looking good to finish the game for Pakistan but Dhoni's brilliant captaincy on the field denied the Men in Green a chance to win their maiden T20 title. Irfan Pathan picked three wickets with the ball for 16 runs and was named the player of the match.

