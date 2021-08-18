On This Day: Virat Kohli Made His International Debut Against Sri Lanka 13 Years Ago

On this day in 2008, Indian skipper Virat Kohli took the field for India for the first time in his career as he made his international debut in an ODI game against Sri Lanka. Kohli, who has since represented India over 400 times across formats, scored just 12 runs in his first international match which was held in Dambulla on August 18. Kohli faced 22 balls and spent 33 minutes in the middle before he was dismissed lbw by Sri Lankan swing bowler Nuwan Kulasekara. India lost the match by 8 wickets with 91 balls to spare. Kohli waited for two more innings before he scored his first international half-century against the same opposition.

The Start of an Era: #OnThisDay in 2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣8️⃣, @imVkohli took his first steps on the International stage, making his ODI debut for 🇮🇳 against 🇱🇰 in Dambulla. #PlayBold #TeamIndia #13YearsOfViratKohli pic.twitter.com/pf0jnKV0cJ — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 18, 2021

In his ODI career, 11 of Kohli's first 16 matches were against Sri Lanka. Kohli also made his first international century against the island nation in Kolkata on December 24, 2009, more than a year after making his debut. Kohli, with the exception of Sachin Tendulkar, has scored more hundreds than any other batsman in the world since then. Kohli, who is 32 years old, is already considered one of the finest batsmen in the world.

Kohli's journey since 2008

Since 2008, Kohli has played 254 ODIs, 94 Tests, and 90 T20I matches. The Delhi-born batsman has amassed over 12,000 runs in 50-over cricket, 7,609 runs in Tests, and 3,159 runs in the shortest format at an average of 59.07, 51.41, and 52.65, respectively. Kohli is the only batsman in the world with an all-format average of more than 50. Kohli has 43 ODI hundreds and 27 Test centuries. If the Indian captain gets one more century, he would surpass former Australian captain Ricky Ponting's record of 70 centuries and will come second to only Sachin Tendulkar in the list of players with the most number of international centuries.

Kohli is currently leading his side in a five-match Test series against England. India has acquired a lead of 1-0 after the conclusion of the first two matches of the series. On Monday, the Virat Kohli-led side defeated the hosts at the iconic Lord's stadium to take the lead in the series. Kohli will next be seen in the third Test match at Headingley.

(Image: ViratKohli/Facebook)