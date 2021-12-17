On Virat Kohli Captaincy Row, BCCI Chief Sourav Ganguly Says 'Let's Not Take This Further'

Virat Kohli's explosive presser a few days ago has triggered a massive controversy about his unceremonious sacking as Team India's ODI skipper. The 33-year old claimed he was informed an hour and a half before the Test squad was revealed that he would no longer lead the ODI side.

Moreover, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had claimed that the selectors had requested Kohli not to step down as the T20I captain as they did not want to have a different skipper for two different white-ball formats, a remark refuted by Virat Kohli. Following the massive controversy, Ganguly gave a brief response to the media.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly responds to Virat Kohli's comments

While speaking to ANI on Friday, Sourav Ganguly said, "Let's not take this further. I've got nothing to say. It's a BCCI matter. BCCI will deal with it." Meanwhile, according to PTI, Ganguly told local media persons on Thursday, "No statements, no press conference. We will deal with it, leave it to (the) BCCI." Since the BCCI president continues to remain silent on the issue, it will only add to the speculations surrounding the controversy.

Virat Kohli vs Sourav Ganguly contradictory statements

While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Virat Kohli refuted Sourav Ganguly's earlier comments that the BCCI had requested him not to step down from the T20I cricket captaincy as he explained that everyone responded well to his decision.

"I was never told that I should not leave T20I cricket captaincy. I told the BCCI before giving up the T20I captaincy. I told them my point of view. The BCCI received it very well. There was no offence. It was received well, saying it's a progressive step. I told them I will continue as ODI captain and Test captain. I told them at that point clearly that if the office bearers or the selectors don't want me to handle either of the responsibility, I am fine with it. I said this clearly when I approached the BCCI to discuss my T20I captaincy," revealed the 33-year old.

Meanwhile, Ganguly had told ANI earlier, "It's a call that the BCCI and the selectors took together. Actually, the BCCI had requested Virat to not step down as the T20I skipper but obviously, he did not agree. And the selectors then did not feel it right to have two different captains for two white-ball formats." It remains to be seen how the BCCI take care of the captaincy row as this issue has triggered massive controversy across the country, with fans looking for answers from Ganguly and the Indian cricket board.