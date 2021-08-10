Once-mighty Australia Breaks All The Wrong Records As It Crumbles Against Bangladesh

Alarm bells have rung for the Australian cricket team ahead of the T20 Cricket World Cup as the 'Men In Yellow' on Monday suffered yet another horrific defeat from Bangladesh. Bangladesh clinched the 5 matches T20 series by 4-1 and defeated Mathew Wade & Co by 60 runs. Shakib Al Hasan returned a remarkable figure of 4-9 which chocked Australia's chase against Bangladesh. Following this, there are few 'unwanted' records that have been registered under the name of the Australian cricket team in the limited-overs format.

Australia's 'unwanted' record

Bangladesh thrashed Australia in the fifth and final T20I to clinch their first-ever series win against Australia. Meaning, it is the first time Australia lost a series against Bangladesh. Mahmudullah & Co. on August 6 scripted history as they clinched five-match T20 series against Australia to take an unassailable 3-0 lead. Bangladesh overcame Nathan Ellis' hat-trick to register their first series win against Australia across formats. Australia's previous lowest total was 79 against England at Southampton in 2005.

Apart from the first-ever series against Bangladesh, the Australian Cricket Team registered their lowest Totals in Men's T20Is as the 'Men In Yellow' were bundled on 62 runs. Chasing a low-scoring total of 122 runs, Australia was all out at 62 runs and ultimately lost the final T20 by 60 runs.

Apart from the lowest total in T20, Australia getting all-out of 62 runs is the lowest total the 'Men In Yellow' scored in any limited-overs format.

Mathew Wade & Co. on Monday have bundled in 13. 2 overs meaning Australia batted the least number of overs since 15 March 1877.

BAN vs AUS 5th T20: Preview

Shakib Al Hasan returned a remarkable figure of 4-9 as Bangladesh held Australia to its lowest Twenty20 cricket score in winning the final game of their series by 60 runs on Monday.

Shakib became the second bowler to take 100 T20 wickets, after Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga, as Bangladesh defended 112-8 by bowling Australia out for 62 in 13.4 overs. Pacer Mohammad Saifuddin ended with 3-12 to play a key role in triggering Australia's collapse as Bangladesh won the series 4-1.

Only two Australian batsmen reached double figures with captain Matthew Wade scoring 22 and Ben McDermott making 17.

Shakib got the first of his four wickets, baffling Wade with quicker deliveries after left-arm spinner Ansum Ahmed dismissed opener Dan Christian (3) and Mitchell Marsh (4). Shakib then got the better of Ashton Turner for his 100th wicket. In between Saifuddin, one of the two changes by Bangladesh, ripped through the Australian middle order.

Shakib then ensured Australia would fail to reach its previous low of 79 against England at Southampton.

