Once World's Second-best Bowler, Now Charged By Police Over Huge Cocaine Supply Plot

The New South Wales police have charged former Australian cricket team leg spinner Stuart Macgill in a cocaine deal case. The deal was worth $330,000 and the former AUS player allegedly played a vital role in felicitating the deal. MacGill was reportedly arrested by the NSW police on September 12, he was later released on bail.

Stuart MacGill made his international debut for Australia against South Africa in 1998

Stuart MacGill played a total of 44 Tests for Australia and picked 208 wickets

Stuart MacGill played his last Test match against West Indies in the year 2008

Former Australia spinner Stuart MacGill arrested

As per reports, the prohibited drug deal took place in the year 2019, wherein, Stuart MacGill allegedly felicitated a drug deal between two people for 1 kg of cocaine. Later the cricketer was allegedly beaten in April 2021 and was later dumped into a car. On further investigation, the police found that MacGill's kidnapping incident and the cocaine deal case were related to each other. A total of six people were reportedly arrested in the case.

While speaking on SEN WA Breakfast Stuart MacGill recalled the kidnapping incident and said:

It was not something you’d even like to happen to your worst enemy. Later in the day, it was getting quite dark, I was bundled into a car. I didn’t want to get into the car, I said to them twice, ‘I’m not getting in the car,’ but then it became obvious they were armed, and they said, ‘We know you’re not involved, we just want to have a chat,’ then they put me in the car and I was in the car for an hour and a half.

Stuart MacGill to appear before the court on October 26

Former Australian cricket team bowler Stuart MacGill will now appear in front of the Manly Local Court on October 26, 2023. Once Stuart MacGill was proposed to be the successor of former Australian spinner Shane Warne. After Warne was suspended from playing in 2003 due to doping reasons, MacGill was the preferred choice in his place.