Leicestershire all-rounder Roman Walker impressed one and all with his outstanding bowling display in the ongoing warm-up match against India. Walker picked crucial wickets of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja, and Shardul Thakur to register a five-wicket haul in the game. The 21-year-old secured the prized wicket of Kohli in the 41st over of the first innings with a full-length delivery that hit the batter's pads and went straight to the wicketkeeper. Kohli was given out LBW after a loud appeal from Walker and his teammates.

At the time of his dismissal, Kohli was batting at 33 off 69 balls and was in disbelief when the umpire called him LBW. Kohli was forced to accept the umpire's ruling and proceed back to the pavilion since DRS wasn't available. Walker told Foxes TV about Kohli's dismissal and that it was a "nice moment" for him to get the former India captain's wicket. After the game, Walker said he received texts from friends telling him "there's one for the grandkids."

"It was nice. You want to play against India don't you when they come along. Surprised to take 5 wickets. It's nice to come away with them. It was a nice moment for me. A couple of my mates texted me saying there's one for the grandkids so that's a nice one I thought," Walker told Foxes TV when asked about Kohli's dismissal.

Walker on playing with Pant

Walker also spoke about sharing the dressing room with Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who is playing for Leicestershire in the practice match. Walker was involved in a crucial 70-run partnership with Pant while batting for Leicestershire in their first innings. Pant is "great fun" to bat with, according to Walker. Walker remarked that Pant always has a smile on his face, even if he misses a shot, and added, "It's a great thing to learn from the other end."

"It was great. He [Rishabh Pant] has been great with our boys. He is great fun to bat with. He just smiles at you when he plays a rogue shot and if he gets away with it, he laughs, if he doesn't, he laughs. It's a great thing to learn from the other end. So talented. Just talking to him about options, how to play different bowlers, very valuable," Walker said.

As far as the match is concerned, India declared at 246/8 in the first innings. KS Bharat scored an unbeaten 70 runs for the visitors after a shaky start from the top-order. Indian bowlers then bowled Leicestershire out for 244 runs. Rishabh Pant top-scored for the home side with his 76 off 87 balls. India are currently batting in their second innings at a score of 90/1 with KS Bharat and Hanuma Vihari in the middle.

Image: Twitter/@leicsccc