'One Guy Completely Beat Us': Kohli Admits Losing To Ravindra Jadeja As CSK Dethrone RCB

Reviewing Royal Challengers Bangalore's sour defeat against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, skipper Virat Kohli heaped high praise on all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja who completely stole the show at the Wankhede. Kohli admitted that one guy 'completely beat' Bangalore to go on top of the IPL 2021 table as spoke highly of Jadeja's all-round performance in Chennai's 69-run victory. The RCB skipper also exuded confidence in Harshal Patel, the current purple cap holder, after he was taken to the cleaners by Jadeja in the last over of the first innings as he conceded 37 runs.

"One guy completely beat us. Today his skill was there for everyone to see," Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

The RCB skipper also remarked that he was happy to see Jadeja perform as it meant well for the Indian Cricket Team where the duo will return to after the 2-month-long IPL. "His (Jadeja) ability has been there for everyone to see. I am very happy to see him perform with the bat, ball and on the field. After two months, he will be back playing for India and it is always a pleasure to see your premier all-rounder do well with the bat. When he plays well and is confident, it lets out many opportunities," Kohli said.

I have believed in @imjadeja a lot. I am happy to see him perform with the bat, ball and in the field. When he plays well, it opens up so many options not just for #CSK but for #TeamIndia also: @imVkohli

Jadeja steals the show

As Chennai Super Kings clashed with Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede stadium, Ravindra Jadeja stepped up to the occasion turning the high-octane battle into a one-man show as he single-handedly demolished Virat Kohli and his men. The ace all-rounder first powered CSK to a competitive total of 191 as he scored 62 runs off 28 balls. Unleashing complete carnage in the last over of the first innings, Jadeja scored 36 runs off Harshal Patel - the purple cap holder in the tournament.

Jadeja then swung into action with the ball as he bagged three key wickets to complete rattle the RCB batting lineup. He accounted for Washington Sundar and clean bowled RCB batting stalwarts AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell. Despite his heroics with the bat and ball, 'Sir' Ravindra Jadeja was not done yet. The all-rounder put his fielding skills once again on display as he hit the bullseye to run-out Dan Christian.

CSK go on top

Chennai Super Kings defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 69 runs in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Sunday. CSK scored 191 for four after skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni opted to bat on winning the toss. In reply, RCB were stopped at 122 for 9 in 20 overs. Ravindra Jadeja smashed 62 off 28 balls, including 37 runs in the innings' final over with the help of five sixes and a four off purple cap holder Harshal Patel's bowling. CSK opener Faf du Plessis scored 50 off 41 balls and shared a first-wicket stand of 74 runs with Ruturaj Gaikwad (33) at the Wankhede Stadium.