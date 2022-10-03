Ahead of the T20 World Cup which begins later in October, legendary Australian batsman, Adam Gilchrist, has revealed his list of top five players in the shortest format of the game. Other than including Australian opener David Warner, Pakistan captain Babar Azam, star Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan and England captain Jos Buttler, Gilchrist also named one Indian in his top five list.

Gilchrist names Hardik Pandya in top 5 list

As quoted by ICC's official website, Adam Gilchrist said, "Pandya is just an awesome figure straight across the board. His ability to bat, bowl, field and entertain, he’s definitely in there." Hardik Pandya has been in outstanding form in T20Is this year, having smacked 436 runs after just 18 innings at a brilliant average of 36.33 and strike rate of 151.38. Alongside his batting, he has also contributed with the ball, picking up 12 wickets after bowling in 17 innings.

Other than naming Pandya in his top five T20I players list, Gilchrist named star Australian opener David Warner as his first pick. Speaking of the 35-year-old, the former Aussie wicket-keeper batsman said, "He’s at the top of the order. I think just his attacking attitude, the way he kick-starts innings at the top, and the confidence he’ll have from the previous T20 World Cup." Warner smacked 289 runs in just seven matches to help Australia lift their maiden T20 World Cup last year.

Another player that Gilchrist included in his top five list is Babar Azam, who has scored 419 runs this year in T20Is from 14 innings at a decent average of 34.91 and a strike rate of 136.03. Speaking of him, Gilchrist added, "His versatility across all formats, but also when it’s getting down to T20 cricket, just across all conditions, I think he can play all conditions really well."

Gilchrist also named Rashid Khan in his top five list, stating, "He’s just got to be there in any T20 team, doesn’t he? Cricketer of the year in this format across the world. Over the last decade, Rashid Khan is in there." He picked Jos Buttler as his last pick, stating, "It’s a bit batting heavy I know, but Jos Buttler for me. He is just dynamic, and his power and his courage to take it on. Simply a stroke of brilliance from him and it's game over."