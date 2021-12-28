One Indian Player Nominated For ICC Men’s Test Player Of The Year 2021 Award

The International Cricket Council has released the list of nominees for the ICC Men’s Test Player of the Year 2021 award, featuring one Indian cricketer among the other three players in the list.

The list of nominees features veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, alongside England’s Test skipper Joe Root, New Zealand pacer Kylie Jamieson, and Sri Lanka Test skipper Dimuth Karunaratne.

The ICC Awards 2021 aims at recognizing the outstanding achievements and milestones in cricket over the past year.

Joe Root has scored over 1700 runs in 2021-

The list of nominees features England's skipper Root, who has been in a sublime form through the year. He had scored over 1700 runs in a total of 15 Test matches this year, which includes a total of six centuries. On the back of the tons of runs scored, Root recently became the third player in the history of Test cricket to cross the 1700-runs mark in a single year. The mammoth knock of 218 runs played by Root, during the first Test match of England’s tour of India 2021 in Chennai, remains one of the memorable knocks by him. The visitors defeated India by 227 runs, courtesy of the Root’s knock.

R Ashwin has dismissed more than 50 wickets in 2021-

India’s star cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin is also one of the nominees for the coveted award, as he has scalped 52 wickets in a total of eight Test matches. He has also displayed his all-round prowess by scoring 337 runs at an average of 28.08, including a century against England. His most memorable performance of the year will certainly be his efforts to return with the figures of 5/43 and 3/52 in the second Test match against England in India. He also scored his fifth Test century by hitting 106 runs in the second innings, as England faced a defeat by 317 runs.

Kyle Jamieson helped New Zealand to pick up the ICC World Test Championship 2019-21 title-

The next cricketer to feature in the list of nominees is the Kiwi pacer, Kyle Jamieson. Jamieson has picked up a total of 27 wickets in five Test matches this year while scoring 105 runs at an average of 17.50. Jamieson proved to be the x-factor behind New Zealand’s historic feat to pick the maiden edition of the ICC World Test Championship title by defeating India in the final. Jamieson dismissed five India batters in the first innings and two batters in the second and was later rewarded with the player of the match trophy.

Dimuth Karunaratne scored a century against South Africa in South Africa-

Lastly, the list features Sri Lankan Test skipper Dimuth Karunaratne, who has scored a total of 902 runs in seven matches, including four centuries. He scored a century against South Africa in Johannesburg, before scoring two more against Bangladesh in Palleke, which included a double-ton. At the same time, he also scored a century against West Indies at the Galle. However, the most remembered knock by Karunaratne in 2021, will certainly be the ton against the Proteas, when he scored 103 runs off 128 balls.

(Image: AP)