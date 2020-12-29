One Of The Greatest Comebacks In History: Ravi Shastri Hails India's Win Against Australia

Team India Head coach Ravi Shastri heaped praise on the players after India's comeback win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday. This was a much-needed win for India in order to stay alive in the four-match series after a humiliating loss in the first Test at the Adelaide Oval that was played under lights.

'One of the great comebacks': Ravi Shastri

During the post-match presser, the former Indian all-rounder was asked whether he has seen any generation of India perform like this in the absence of the captain, one main strike bowler who already not in the team, and then asked him where does he rate this performance to which Shastri replied by terming this win as 'one of the greatest comebacks'.

"I think this will go down in the annals of Indian Cricket - world cricket as the as one of the great comebacks in the history of the game. You know to be rolled over for 36 and then three days later to get up, and be ready to punch was outstanding. I think the boys deserve all the credit for the character they have shown- 'Real Character", said Ravi Shastri.

When the Indian coach was asked whether stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane is a bowling captain, he went on to mention that he was hearing it for the first time.

"I don't know. I am hearing it for the first time and what is a bowling captain? I don't know. There is no definition as such for that but he is a very shrewd leader. He has a good understanding of the game, good reader of the game and I thought his calm, composure out there in the middle helped the debutants as well, helped the bowlers as well. You know there was a calming influence there and in spite of losing Umesh, I still thought he did a great job out there", the cricketer-turned-head coach added.

